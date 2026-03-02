Are Zendaya & Tom Holland Married? Update on Their Relationship Status

Image Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been the Gen-Z couple of Hollywood since 2021. While they keep their love away from the limelight, fans have been obsessed with the famous duo since they co-starred in their first film together, Spider-Man: Homecoming. After getting engaged between late 2024 and early 2025, fans were wondering when the couple would get married. Now that her stylist Law Roach claimed the pair exchanged vows, fans need to know if it’s true: are Tom and Zendaya married?

Are Zendaya & Tom Holland Engaged?

Yes, they’re engaged. According to the LA Times, a journalist who spotted the actress’s ring on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet asked if she was engaged, seeking confirmation. Per the outlet, her response was: “She kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.”

In a subsequent interview, Tom called Zendaya his “fiancée.”

When Did Zendaya & Tom Holland Get Engaged?

People reported on January 6, 2025, that the Cherry actor proposed to the Euphoria actress over the winter holidays in December 2024 while they were spending time with her family. However, it wasn’t until the January 5, 2025, Golden Globes that Z was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

How Long Have Tom Holland and Zendaya Been Together?

The two met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played each other’s on-screen love interests. The film was released in 2017, but in 2021, Tom and Zendaya went public after being spotted kissing in photos. Over time, they became more open about their relationship while still maintaining privacy, occasionally sharing photos of each other on social media.

Tom did so in 2021, posting a mirror selfie of the two on Instagram with the caption, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re up xxx.” In 2022, Zendaya shared a birthday tribute to Tom on Instagram, writing, “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3.”

Throughout their time together, they have spoken about each other in interviews. From friends to partners, their love story has reportedly entered a new chapter.

Are Zendaya & Tom Holland Married?

According to Zendaya’s friend and stylist Law, yes — she and Tom got married, but neither of them has publicly commented on his remarks. During a March 2026 interview with Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards, Law said, “The wedding already happened, you missed it. … It’s true!”