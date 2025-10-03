Tom Holland & Zendaya Relationship Timeline: From ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ to Today

Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Tom Holland and Zendaya quickly became one of Gen-Z’s “It” couples after co-starring together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies.As their characters Peter Parker and M.J. fell in love on screen, fans couldn’t help but notice sparks flying off screen, too.

Over the years, the pair kept their romance mostly private, with Tom once telling The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Now, after years of speculation and sweet public moments, the couple has taken the next step—they’re officially engaged! From their Marvel beginnings to red carpet appearances and finally a proposal, look back at Zendaya and Tom’s full relationship timeline below.

2016

Zendaya and Tom first met in 2016 when she auditioned for the role of M.J. in Spider Man: Homecoming. After she was cast, the two quickly became friends once they bonded on set.

2017

After the first Spider-Man film premiered, the Cherry actor and the Greatest Showman actress were seen attending several public events together to promote their MCU movie. During their press tour, the best buds were always smiling and enjoying each other’s company alongside their other co-stars.

In 2017, PEOPLE reported that Tom and Zendaya were secretly dating and vacationed together, which they both vehemently denied.

“Wait wait … my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years. Hbu @TomHolland1996???” Zendaya tweeted that year, which Tom responded by writing, “Does the press tour count?”

Later that year, Zendaya clarified to Variety that she was not dating Tom. “We are friends,” she noted. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old

2018

Throughout 2018, Tom and Zendaya were occasionally seen on social media sending supportive comments to each other. They also, however, jokingly bantered online, proving that their friendship was going strong.

2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home premiered, and fans saw the pair share their first on-screen kiss together. Zendaya was reportedly romantically linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, which put romance rumors with Tom to rest for a while.

2020

Tom dated British actress Nadia Parkes for a brief time in 2020, even including her on his Instagram account. It’s unclear when things between them fizzled out.

2021

In July 2021, photos surfaced online capturing Tom and Zendaya sharing a kiss while on a drive throughout L.A. Two months later, the pair decided to make their romance Instagram official when Tom posted a sweet birthday tribute for his girlfriend, in which he famously called her, “My M.J.”

In November of that year, Tom spoke out against the photos of him and Zendaya kissing, which were taken without their knowledge. During his interview with GQ, the Crowded Room star noted, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world. I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Zendaya agreed with her boyfriend while speaking with the publication. While reacting to the news of the viral photos, she called it “quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive.”

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” the former Disney Channel star said. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

2022

Throughout 2022, the pair were seen in different corners of the world together, from the U.S. to England. However, after a report falsely claimed that Tom and Zendaya bought a house together in London, the Impossible actor laughed it off during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“I’ve had so many people call me up because, apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!” he said. “I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’ll get the keys.’”

2023

Tom holland and Zendaya spending Christmas with family 💗 pic.twitter.com/VnkleGUiNP — Damian ⛧ Cappi ✨taylors 3version3 (@cappiwrld) December 24, 2023

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, Tom gave fans insight into Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Homecoming audition.

“I was so blown away by how unique her performance was,” he noted. “And also just so interested in the fact that as soon as she left the room, there was a unanimous decision that she was our M.J. … And obviously, I’m very happy that she came in and tested that day. I’m sure you can guess why.”

Tom also said that Zendaya is “wonderful to work with” and is “arguably the most talented person I’ve ever met.”

January 2025

On January 5, 2025, Zendaya attended the Golden Globes in a glamorous orange gown and matching heels, but what caught the most attention was her jewelry—particularly a diamond ring worn on her wedding finger, sparking engagement rumors.

According to the LA Times, when a reporter asked her about the ring and a possible engagement, the outlet stated her response was, “She kept showing her ring, smiled coyly, and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.”

Shortly after, People and TMZ reported that Tom proposed to Zendaya sometime in December 2024 during the winter holidays. According to TMZ, the on-screen superhero asked Zendaya’s father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, for his blessing to marry her.

September 2025

During a public panel in late September 2025, a reporter referred to Zendaya as Tom’s “girlfriend.” Tom laughed and then firmly corrected them, saying “Fiancée.”