When Is Sabrina Carpenter Coming to Fortnite? Find Out

Did someone say espresso? That would be Fortnite—because the game just announced its next artist collaboration: Sabrina Carpenter. She’s the latest star to get her own skin in the game, joining a growing list of artists who’ve partnered with Fortnite through in-game concerts and content, including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.

Fortnite, owned by Epic Games, continues to expand its music presence. Alex Rigopulos, founder of Fortnite’s new music mode, spoke about the platform’s musical ambitions in an interview with Game Informer, “You know, there’s several facets to the music experiences that we’re working on at Harmonix as part of Epic. So, there’s Festival, which is a new, big first-party game in the Epic first-party portfolio. And our job there is just, like, to try to build the biggest and best music game the world has ever seen. Because it’s a live game, it’s going to be evolving and expanding on a regular basis over time. Our goal there is just: make the best music game with the broadest reach that has ever been made.”

With Sabrina currently dominating headlines—especially while touring for her Short n’ Sweet album—what better way to jam out while playing Fortnite than with the former Disney Channel star herself? Learn more about the collaboration below.

What Is Fortnite?

Fortnite is an online multiplayer video game known for its battle royale mode, live events, and cultural collaborations.

When Is Sabrina Carpenter Coming to Fortnite?

The singer, who famously works late, will debut in Fortnite starting Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 European Tour Dates

Sabrina recently wrapped the European leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour. Up next: newly added shows across North America.

In her latest Instagram post, she shared a carousel of photos from her final European shows with the caption, “These shows were straight out of my dreams. You guys and your silly chants and floor rumbles and peer pressuring me to chug, you were dressed to the nines-covered in kisses and some of the loudest most passionate crowds l’ve ever had the honor to sing for.. this leg was one I’ll never forget!”

She’ll be performing in cities like Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles throughout October and November 2025.