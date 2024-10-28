When Is Ballon d’Or 2024? See Ceremony Date & Time

Image Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images

The 2024 Ballon d’Or is scheduled to kick off soon, and sports enthusiasts around the world will be watching. From Europe to the United States, viewers are eager to know when the ceremony — presented by France Football magazine since 1956 — will take place.

This year, football favorites Vinícius Júnior and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi are reportedly skipping the event.

Hollywood Life has all the details about the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, below.

What Is the Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or is an annual event that takes place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris to honor the best male and female football (known as soccer in America) players.

From 2010 to 2015, the award ceremony was merged with FIFA, and it used to be known as the FIFA Ballon d’Or. During the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony, Lionel accepted his eighth trophy and applauded other younger football players.

“I have no doubt that I am going to enjoy good football for a long time because of these types of players,” Lionel said at the time. “I am lucky to have been at this ceremony for many years, and as the players keep changing and evolving, the level never drops, so we are going to continue enjoying it for many years.”

What Day Is the 2024 Ballon d’Or?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or is set to take place in Paris on Monday, October 28.

What Time Does the 2024 Ballon d’Or Take Place?

The Ballon d’Or is set to begin at 8 p.m. CET/local time. For U.S. viewers, the ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

How to Watch the 2024 Ballon d’Or

U.S. football fans can watch the Ballon d’Or on either Paramount+ or CBS Golazo Network, according to multiple outlets.