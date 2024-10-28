Where to Watch the Ballon d’Or 2024 Ceremony

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The annual Ballon d’Or is scheduled to take place soon, and sports fans around the world want to know where they can watch and/or stream it. Presented by the magazine France Football, the event honors the male and female football players (or, as Americans would say, soccer players) who performed the best out of all during the season. The award was first given in 1956. Lionel Messi has won the trophy eight times in his career so far, while Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times. But for the 2024 ceremony, neither of them is expected to be present.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details about the 2024 Ballon d’Or below.

What Is the Ballon d’Or?

Since 1956, France Football magazine has hosted the Ballon d’Or in Paris. The award is considered football’s most prestigious award, as journalists select each winner. The award used to be in partnership with FIFA. However, that only lasted until 2015.

This year, Rodri is favored to win the award, thanks to his impressive season.

During the 2023 event, Lionel delivered a heartfelt speech at the Ballon d’Or ceremony — his eighth time taking home the trophy.

“I see a lot of young people here,” the athlete pointed out. “I have no doubt that I am going to enjoy good football for a long time because of these types of players. I am lucky to have been at this ceremony for many years, and as the players keep changing and evolving, the level never drops, so we are going to continue enjoying it for many years.”

Since Lionel is considered one of the greatest football players of all time, he responded to questions about his career and how long he wanted to continue playing the sport.

“As long as I can continue competing, I’m going to continue doing it,” Lionel said at the time. “I can’t say a number because I don’t know what can happen tomorrow. I hope it’s a long time. It’s what I know how to do. I hope it continues to last.”

From where will you be watching the ceremony? Tell us under the post 👇 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/vcO9qw4KyY — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 28, 2024

When Is the Ballon d’Or 2024 Ceremony?

This year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place in Paris on Monday, October 28, at 8 p.m. CET/local time in Paris. For U.S. viewers, the ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m./midday PT.

Where to Watch the 2024 Ballon d’Or Ceremony

According to multiple outlets, U.S. viewers can watch the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Paramount+ or the CBS Golazo Network.