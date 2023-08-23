What’s New On Netflix In September 2023: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 & More

As we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, Netflix is releasing the goods in September 2023. The first month of autumn will be a television extravaganza over at Netflix, with Love Is Blind season 5 kicking off towards the end of the month. Reality TV junkies can also catch the new season of Selling The OC. Plus, Netflix is debuting the first part of Virgin River season 5 (Part 2 is coming November 2023) and the fourth and final season of Sex Education. Get excited, TV fans!

And for the movie gurus, Netflix will have a great lineup of films available, as well. One of the highlights includes the rom-com Love At First Sight with The White Lotus breakout star Haley Lu Richardson. That, and much more, is coming to Netflix in September 2023. See the full list below!

September 1

A Day and a Half

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Disenchantment (Part 5)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Friday Night Plan

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Ending

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 4)

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T. (Season 6)

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

September 2

Love Again

September 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf?

September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

September 6

6ixtynin9 the Series

Infamy

Predators

Reporting For Duty

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boys Scouts of America

Tahir’s House

September 7

Dear Child

GAMERA-Rebirth-

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3)

Top Boys (Season 3)

Virgin River (Season 5, Part 1)

What If

September 8

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Pokemon: To be a Pokemon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 1)

Rose Peral’s Tapes

Selling The OC (Season 2)

Spy Ops

September 12

Glow Up (Season 5)

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here

The Wolf Of Wall Street

September 13

Class Act

Freestyle

Wrestlers

September 14

Barbie – A Touch of Magic (Season 1)

Ehrengard: The Art of Education

Once Upon a Crime

Thursday’s Widows

September 15

Ancient Aliens (Seasons 6-7)

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2

El Conde

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7)

Intervention (Season 22)

Love at First Sight

Miseducation

The Pacific

Surviving Summer (Season 2)

Wipeout (Part 1)

September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 5)

September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

The Saint of Second Chances

September 20

Hard Broken

New Amsterdam (Season 5)

September 21

Kengan Ashura

Scissor Seven (Season 4)

Sex Education (Season 4)

September 22

The Black Book

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Love Is Blind (Season 5)

Spy Kids: Armageddon

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

September 27

Encounters

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne

Love is in the Air

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

September 29

Choona

Do Not Disturb

Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury