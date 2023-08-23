What’s New On Netflix In September 2023: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 & More

As we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, Netflix is releasing the goods in September 2023. The first month of autumn will be a television extravaganza over at Netflix, with Love Is Blind season 5 kicking off towards the end of the month. Reality TV junkies can also catch the new season of Selling The OC. Plus, Netflix is debuting the first part of Virgin River season 5 (Part 2 is coming November 2023) and the fourth and final season of Sex Education. Get excited, TV fans!
And for the movie gurus, Netflix will have a great lineup of films available, as well. One of the highlights includes the rom-com Love At First Sight with The White Lotus breakout star Haley Lu Richardson. That, and much more, is coming to Netflix in September 2023. See the full list below!
September 1
A Day and a Half
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Disenchantment (Part 5)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Friday Night Plan
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Ending
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 4)
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T. (Season 6)
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
September 2
September 3
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf?
September 5
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
September 6
6ixtynin9 the Series
Infamy
Predators
Reporting For Duty
Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boys Scouts of America
Tahir’s House
September 7
Dear Child
GAMERA-Rebirth-
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3)
Top Boys (Season 3)
Virgin River (Season 5, Part 1)
What If
September 8
A Time Called You
Burning Body
Pokemon: To be a Pokemon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 1)
Rose Peral’s Tapes
Selling The OC (Season 2)
Spy Ops
September 12
Glow Up (Season 5)
Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here
The Wolf Of Wall Street
September 13
Class Act
Freestyle
Wrestlers
September 14
Barbie – A Touch of Magic (Season 1)
Ehrengard: The Art of Education
Once Upon a Crime
Thursday’s Widows
September 15
Ancient Aliens (Seasons 6-7)
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2
El Conde
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7)
Intervention (Season 22)
Love at First Sight
Miseducation
The Pacific
Surviving Summer (Season 2)
Wipeout (Part 1)
September 16
September 18
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 5)
September 19
Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
The Saint of Second Chances
September 20
Hard Broken
New Amsterdam (Season 5)
September 21
Kengan Ashura
Scissor Seven (Season 4)
Sex Education (Season 4)
September 22
The Black Book
How To Deal With a Heartbreak
Love Is Blind (Season 5)
Spy Kids: Armageddon
September 25
Little Baby Bum: Music Time
September 26
Who Killed Jill Dando?
September 27
Encounters
Overhaul
Street Flow 2
September 28
Castlevania: Nocturne
Love is in the Air
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
September 29
Choona
Do Not Disturb
Nowhere
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury