What’s New On Netflix In September 2023: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 & More

There's a look to look forward to on Netflix in September. There's the new season of 'Love Is Blind', the return of 'Virgin River,' and much more!

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
August 23, 2023 2:03PM EDT
Love Is Blind
View gallery
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick and Vanessa in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Love Is Blind. Brandie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Love Is Blind. Kendra in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Image Credit: Sara Mally/Netflix

As we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, Netflix is releasing the goods in September 2023. The first month of autumn will be a television extravaganza over at Netflix, with Love Is Blind season 5 kicking off towards the end of the month. Reality TV junkies can also catch the new season of Selling The OC. Plus, Netflix is debuting the first part of Virgin River season 5 (Part 2 is coming November 2023) and the fourth and final season of Sex Education. Get excited, TV fans!

And for the movie gurus, Netflix will have a great lineup of films available, as well. One of the highlights includes the rom-com Love At First Sight with The White Lotus breakout star Haley Lu Richardson. That, and much more, is coming to Netflix in September 2023. See the full list below!

Love Is Blind
Love Is Blind season 5 comes out September 22 (Photo: Sara Mally/Netflix)

September 1

A Day and a Half
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Disenchantment (Part 5)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Friday Night Plan
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Ending
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 4)
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T. (Season 6)
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker

September 2

Love Again

September 3

Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf?

September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

September 6

6ixtynin9 the Series
Infamy
Predators
Reporting For Duty
Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boys Scouts of America
Tahir’s House

Virgin River
Virgin River Part 1 Season 5 comes out Sept. 7 (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

September 7

Dear Child
GAMERA-Rebirth-
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3)
Top Boys (Season 3)
Virgin River (Season 5, Part 1)
What If

September 8

A Time Called You
Burning Body
Pokemon: To be a Pokemon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 1)
Rose Peral’s Tapes
Selling The OC (Season 2)
Spy Ops

September 12

Glow Up (Season 5)
Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here
The Wolf Of Wall Street

September 13

Class Act
Freestyle
Wrestlers

September 14

Barbie – A Touch of Magic (Season 1)
Ehrengard: The Art of Education
Once Upon a Crime
Thursday’s Widows

September 15

Ancient Aliens (Seasons 6-7)
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2
El Conde
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7)
Intervention (Season 22)
Love at First Sight
Miseducation
The Pacific
Surviving Summer (Season 2)
Wipeout (Part 1)

Selling The OC
Selling The OC season 2 comes out Sept. 8 (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 5)

September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
The Saint of Second Chances

September 20

Hard Broken
New Amsterdam (Season 5)

September 21

Kengan Ashura
Scissor Seven (Season 4)
Sex Education (Season 4)

September 22

The Black Book
How To Deal With a Heartbreak
Love Is Blind (Season 5)
Spy Kids: Armageddon

Sex Education
Sex Education season 4 comes out Sept. 21 (Photo: Sam Taylor/Netflix)

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

September 27

Encounters
Overhaul
Street Flow 2

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne
Love is in the Air
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

September 29

Choona
Do Not Disturb
Nowhere
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

ad