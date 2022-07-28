‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’: Who’s Returning & Everything We Know So Far

Our favorite loud, loving, and hilarious Greek family is returning to the big screen once more with My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. The Portokalos family first captured our hearts 20 years ago in 2002 with the first movie which instantly became the highest-grossing romantic comedy ever made. The sequel was released in 2016 about 14 years after the first film and fans are highly anticipating a third adventure with the Greek family.

Who is in the Cast of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’?

The film is dedicated to the late actor Michael Constantine who played Toula’s father Gus in the first two movies. Michael passed away on August 31, 2021, and the fans and cast members alike were devastated. In a sweet Instagram post on the film’s account at the time of his death, they wrote: “Rest in peace to the brilliant Michael Constantine, who swore by Windex as Gus, the patriarch of the Portokalos family.”

Get ready to pack your bags and take a trip to Greece as the film’s director and writer Nia Vardalos (Toula) revealed they are on location filming in Greece. She took to Instagram back on June 21, 2022, to reveal the big announcement of the third movie in a sentimental video for the fans. She captioned the video by writing: “Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece! 🇬🇷”

Much of the original cast is set to return for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 by the looks of the exciting posts shared on Nia’s Instagram. On July 18, 2022, the official Instagram for the movie shared a group shot of some of the cast members including John Corbett (Ian Miller), Louis Mandylor (Nick Portokalos), Andrea Martin (Aunt Voula), and more.

But don’t worry. If you don’t see certain cast members in photos on social media, it doesn’t mean they won’t be in the movie. Nia included another post with more original cast members writing “I can see in the comments that you are wondering about certain characters. Yes, everyone was invited back. If you don’t see them in photos, you will see them in the film.”

What Do We Know About the Story So Far?

The plot of the third film remains mostly a mystery as Nia has not revealed the full plot as of yet. She announced that the script was completed back on September 30, 2021, via Instagram. She asked fans to keep their idea pitches to themselves as her script was a done deal.

Nia did give us an inside scoop that Ian and Toula are not grandparents in the upcoming movie but as for the rest, we will have to wait and see. The director and star revealed that she wrote the screenplay to honor Michael’s wishes at the time when he told her he would not be able to join for the third installment.

When Can We Expect to See It?

An official release date has not been announced by Nia or the production company as of yet. Production for the project began just over a month ago in June 2022, so it is likely a theatre release is still well over a year away.

The film is being shot on location in Greece, in fact, in June Nia shared that they were filming in the Plaka of Athens. In July, Nia tweeted that this is the longest amount of time she has ever spent in Greece.

“Making this film is the longest time I have ever been in Greece and I am more in love than ever with this country and our people,” Nia wrote.