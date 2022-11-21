‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Raven & SK Split Amid Cheating Speculation

Love Is Blind just lost another couple. Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada have gone their separate ways, according to Raven herself. “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Raven, 29, wrote via Instagram stories for her 719K followers on Sunday, November 20. “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.” The Pilate’s instructor’s statement was also posted to SK’s Instagram. The duo got engaged during season 3 of the Netflix favorite but ultimately broke up at the altar, then reconciled.

The statement comes just a day after Raven scrubbed the same account of affectionate pics she’d posted of the former couple, amid allegations that SK cheated on her, per Us Weekly. Hours later, SK reportedly did the same. A TikTok user previously took to the platform on Friday, November 18, to accuse SK of a relationship with her. “It all started in 2019 … We became good friends & started dating,” she claimed in the video, which has since been deleted. She also shared alleged pics and texts between herself and SK in the video.

“Broke up mutually & remained friends. Fast forward to late July 2021, he invites me to go to Europe. … We left Ibiza & flew back to Madrid,” @HannahBethStyle claimed. “I asked to see his phone to send pics to myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact name ‘fiancée.’ I waited to confront him until dinner [because] I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw.” She reportedly then claimed that SK said his relationship with the fiancee was just for “the money” and that they were just “friends.” “I didn’t 100% believe him but he never gave me a reason to not trust him, so I just trusted his word & it made sense at the time,” the TikTok user claimed.

The allegations were a bombshell — on November 11, the former LIB couple published a loving joint post via Instagram. It has also since been deleted. “The path that led me to you is one less traveled,” it read. “Some even say one never traveled. Finding you in the most unexpected way will never make sense to everyone, and that’s OK. Our love is patient, intentional and fun. Just how we like it.”