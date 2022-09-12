‘Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl: I ‘Spend Most Of My Days’ Crying After Nick Thompson Split

Danielle Ruhl admitted that she “spends most of her days crying” after filing for divorce from Nick Thompson. The candid confession comes three weeks after the Love Is Blind stars called it quits after being married for one year. Danielle initiated the filing at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois on August 15.

The Chicago native, 29, took to her Instagram Stories and responded to fans who wondered why she didn’t seem more upset following the demise of her marriage. “It’s funny when people are like, ‘How are you so happy?’” the reality star said in a recent video shared to her social media. “Would you rather have me post an Instagram Live of me crying for eight hours straight, because I can do that if you want [me] to! That’s my reality.”

She continued in another clip while posting a candid selfie appearing emotional, “Can barely see out of my eyes from crying. I deal with these situations like anyone else. Sending love to all.” Danielle half joked, “If you would rather have me sit here posting Stories, sobbing, I could easily do that. It’s what I spend most of my days doing. But I do cry all of the time. I cry easily. I cry when I’m happy, I cry when I’m sad. But who wants to see that? Come on.”

The brunette beauty’s confession comes after filing for divorce from Nick, 36, last month. The pair met and fell in love during season two of the Netflix dating series. Danielle and Nick were only one of two couples who made things official and they eventually tied the knot in June 2021. Their wedding was featured on the season finale, which aired in February 2022.

Coincidentally, the other Love Is Blind couple who also said their “I do’s” that season called it quits on their marriage just days before Danielle and Nick’s shocking reveal. Iyanna McNeely, 28, and Jarrette Jones, 32, said they “still have love for each other”, but are heading in “different directions” in life.

The couple announced their plan to divorce about six months after Love Is Blind fans saw them walk down the aisle in a joint statement shared on Instagram on Aug. 17. “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best,” the exes wrote in their announcement post.