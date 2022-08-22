‘Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl Files For Divorce From Nick Thompson: Report

Love is Blind stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have split after one year of marriage. Danielle filed for divorce at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois on August 15, according to documents obtained by multiple outlets. The pair met and fell in love on season two of the Netflix dating series. They tied the knot in June 2021 and their wedding was featured on the season finale, which aired in February 2022.

The reality stars yet to confirm their split on social media, as of the time of publishing. In fact, Danielle still has “Thompson” as her last name on Instagram. On June 8, the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on Instagram. In Nick’s post, which featured a photo of the couple on the their wedding, Nick explained that getting married on television is “tough” but him and Danielle are “putting in the work to get to know each other and learn how to be partners for one another.”

Nick and Danielle were one of only two couples to get married on Love Is Blind Season 2. The other couple, Iyanna McNeely, 28, and Jarrette Jones, 32, ironically announced their plan to divorce two days after Danielle filed her divorce paperwork.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best. We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives,” Iyanna and Jarrette wrote in their announcement post.” After thanking their friends and family for the support, and Netflix for giving them the opportunity to fall in love, Iyanna and Jarrette concluded by assuring fans they “don’t regret a single thing” about their unconventional love story.

Love Is Blind fans are disappointed to see these couples break up. From Season 1, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett, are still together.