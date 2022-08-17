‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Iyanna McNeely & Jarrette Jones Split After 14 Months Of Marriage

Love Is Blind Season 2 couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are heading their separate ways. The couple announced their plan to divorce about six months after Love Is Blind fans saw them walk down the aisle in a joint statement shared on Instagram on Aug. 17. “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best,” Iyanna, 28, and Jarrette, 32, wrote in their announcement post.

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives,” the statement continued. “Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each one of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives.” They concluded by assuring fans they “don’t regret a single thing” about their unconventional love story.

The separation announcement came as a shock to fans, as Iyanna and Jarrette have gushed about their love online ever since going public with their romance on the Netflix series. On May 6, Iyanna took to Instagram to share a series of photos from an engagement shoot with Jarrette to commemorate the day he asked for her hand in marriage. “Oh how I love this man and the man he’s becoming,” she sweetly wrote. “While I didn’t expect how we started, I sure know how we’ll finish. We developed our ghetto start into something mature, full of admiration, respect, and so much love. I seriously love growing with you. And this is only the beginning.”

A month prior, Iyanna honored their “crazy” adventure together with more loved-up photos with the health care consultant. “You are home,” she said. “To think we were crazy enough to put our trust in the process of marriage. Two flawed people simply trying to create something. It’s only been 10 months, but the amount of transition and growth we’ve experienced individually and as a couple is astounding.” She added that her experience with Jarrette made her “believe in” marriage “in a way” she didn’t previously comprehend.

Plus, in March, the couple confirmed they planned to have kids together. “The first thing on our agenda is to travel because we had talked about that in the pod so much, about how we just wanted to travel the world before we settle down again, having children,” Jarrette told People about his plans with the program coordinator now that they could go public with their romance.

Later on in the interview, he added, “So the timeline is… figuring out where we’re going to settle, getting her back in school. And then once she completes school or she’s close to completing school, then we’ll have kids. Two years.”

Jarrette proposed to Iyana after originally being torn between her and another Love Is Blind cast member, Mallory Zapata. Mallory ended up walking down the aisle with Salvador (Sal) Perez on the show, but they both decided to not get married.