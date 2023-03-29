What’s New On Netflix In April 2023? ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 2 & More

Netflix is loading up everyone’s content plate and keeping us busier than ever in April 2023. Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 and Sweet Tooth season 2 are two of the most highly-anticipated TV releases on Netflix next month. Plus, the streamer will debut its new dark comedy series Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and the political thriller series The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell. And that’s only from the TV lineup! Netflix is also debuting a laundry list of movies and documentaries in the first full month of spring. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix in April 2023.

April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys (Season 1)

Hoarders (Season 12)

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

April 2

War Sailor

April 3

Magic Mixies (Season 1)

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter:

(Season 1)

April 4

My Name Is Monique

The Signing

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

April 6

Beef

The Last Stand

April 7

Chupa

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Oh Belinda

Thicker Than Water

Transatlantic

April 8

Hunger

April 10

CoComelon (Season 8)

April 11

All American: Homecoming (Season 2)

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks

Operation: Nation

Smother-in-Law (Season 2)

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)

Florida Man

Obessesion

April 14

Phenomena

Queenmaker

Queens on the Run

Seven Kings Must Die

April 15

Doctor Cha

Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2

April 17

Oggy Oggy (Season 2)

April 18

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

How To Get Rich

Longest Third Date

April 19

Chimp Empire

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

April 20

The Diplomat

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

Chokehold

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

One More Time

Rough Diamonds

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)

April 25

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)

John Mulaney: Baby J

April 26

The Good Bad Mother

Kiss, Kiss!

Love After Music

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

April 27

Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 2)

The Matchmaker

The Nurse

Sharkdog (Season 3)

Sweet Tooth (Season 2)

April 28

AKA

InuYasha (Season 6)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch