What’s New On Netflix In April 2023? ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 2 & More

Netflix is loading up everyone’s content plate and keeping us busier than ever in April 2023. Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 and Sweet Tooth season 2 are two of the most highly-anticipated TV releases on Netflix next month. Plus, the streamer will debut its new dark comedy series Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, and the political thriller series The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell. And that’s only from the TV lineup! Netflix is also debuting a laundry list of movies and documentaries in the first full month of spring. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix in April 2023.

April 1

28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson’s War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys (Season 1)
Hoarders (Season 12)
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Zombieland

April 2

War Sailor 

April 3

Magic Mixies (Season 1)
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter:
(Season 1)

April 4

My Name Is Monique
The Signing

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

April 6

Beef
The Last Stand

April 7

Chupa
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Oh Belinda
Thicker Than Water
Transatlantic

April 8

Hunger

April 10

CoComelon (Season 8)

April 11

All American: Homecoming (Season 2)
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks
Operation: Nation
Smother-in-Law (Season 2)

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)
Florida Man
Obessesion

April 14

Phenomena
Queenmaker
Queens on the Run
Seven Kings Must Die

April 15

Doctor Cha
Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
The Nutty Boy Part 2

April 17

Oggy Oggy (Season 2)

April 18

Better Call Saul (Season 6)
How To Get Rich
Longest Third Date

April 19

Chimp Empire
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

April 20

The Diplomat
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love
Chokehold
Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)
One More Time
Rough Diamonds

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)

April 25

The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)
John Mulaney: Baby J

April 26

The Good Bad Mother
Kiss, Kiss!
Love After Music
Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

April 27

Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 2)
The Matchmaker
The Nurse
Sharkdog (Season 3)
Sweet Tooth (Season 2)

April 28

AKA
InuYasha (Season 6)
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

