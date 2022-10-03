‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2: Expected Release Date & Everything Else We Know

The next chapter for Tully and Kate will be their last. Firefly Lane will end with a super-sized Season 2, Netflix revealed on Oct. 3, 2022, according to TVLine. “Season 2 will consist of a super-sized 16 episodes and be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will be released on Dec. 2 and the final seven episodes will drop in 2023,” the streamer revealed.

The series, based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel of the same name, became a hit when the first season premiered in 2021. Season 1 debuted at #1 on Nielsen’s streaming charts with viewers watching 1.31 billion minutes of the 10-episode series in its first week.

Firefly Lane tells the story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning three tumultuous decades. After how season 1 ended, fans are anxiously awaiting season 2. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest updates about Firefly Lane’s second season.

What Will Happen In Season 2 Of Firefly Lane?

Firefly Lane was released on February 3, 2021. The season 1 finale was full of twists and turns that left the show wide open for a second season.

The finale starts out at the funeral of Kate’s dad, Bud. Kate and Tully are now estranged, and Kate explains to her brother that she saw Tully outside the church but didn’t speak to her.

Years prior, Tully finally sits down and talks with Max about their future. She apologizes for pushing him away after her miscarriage and wants a “new beginning” with him. Tully asks him to meet her at the gazebo where they got married if he feels the same way about their future. Max never shows up, but Kate is there to console Tully.

Tully also quits her talk show, but she’s ready for a new chapter. She wants to make a comeback with Kate as her producer. Kate happily agrees.

Johnny heads to Iraq to be a foreign news correspondent, but he hooks up with Kate before he leaves. The finale shows Johnny getting caught in an explosion in Iraq. As of now, his fate hangs in the balance. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ben Lawson about Johnny’s future.

“That’s obviously up to the powers that be, but I’ve read the book. If they were to follow the story of the book, then you know Johnny’s going to live to fight another day. But then they’ve deviated from the book a little bit so far, so I don’t know what they’ve got planned,” Ben said.

The last moments of the finale feature a fraught moment between Kate and Tully. Kate bumps into Tully outside of the funeral and tells her former friend that “no one” wants her there. Tully thinks Kate has “punished” her enough for what she did, but Kate reminds Tully that she’ll “never forever her.” The final words of the season are from Kate to Tully, “I don’t ever want to see you again.”

This scene immediately made fans wonder: what did Tully do to Kate? Their friendship has always been so important to them. What could have caused such a major rift? The Netflix series has yet to reveal what happened between Tully and Kate, but it will definitely be a focal point of season 2.

When season 2 was confirmed in May 2021, Sarah Chalke made it a point to stress in the announcement video that what Tully did was “family related and has nothing to do with Johnny.” Katherine Heigl emphasized, “Nothing.”

The first season of Firefly Lane didn’t cover the entire novel, so there’s plenty to explore in season 2. Plus, Kristin also has the Firefly Lane sequel, which is titled Fly Away. The sequel focuses a lot on Tully and her complicated relationship with her mother. The second season could dive into both books, especially since the show featured Tully’s mom coming to celebrate Christmas with her and Kate.

Who Is In The Cast Of Firefly Lane Season 2?

Firefly Lane season 2 will welcome back Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart, Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey, Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan, Ali Skovbye as young Tully, and Roan Curtis as young Kate. Expect to see more of Tully’s mom Cloud, played by Beau Garrett, as well.

When Firefly Lane was renewed for season 2, Beau posted the announcement on her Instagram page and wrote, “Officially excited. Thanks to all of you who watched, supported, tweeted, instagrammed, messaged and shared. Can’t wait to do this all again.”

Since the show explores several different time periods throughout Alice and Tully’s lives, it’s not a surprise that Ben is back even if his character’s life is in jeopardy. Ben could be returning for just flashback scenes that feature Johnny. “Sarah putting my wig on for the final time. Firefly Lane S2 coming soon to a Netflix near you,” Ben captioned a behind-the-scenes Instagram video in April 2022.

Season 2 will also feature several new characters. In September 2021, Deadline announced that 4 actors would be joining the cast of the Netflix series.

Lost In Space star Ignacio Serricchio will play Danny Diaz, a “cocky sportscaster turned reporter who has crackling chemistry with Tully. He’s brash, ambitious, and sexy. Danny and Tully continually trade barbs, but beneath his smug façade lies real vulnerability and passion.”

India de Beaufort will play Charlotte. The character will be featured when the show flashes back to 1985 Seattle. Charlotte is a “quiet and reserved aspiring journalist with a hopeless crush on Johnny Ryan. But over the years she grows into a world-renowned, confident, and sophisticated reporter — a woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it.” India recently appeared in the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and will star in Netflix’s upcoming film Slumberland.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Greg Germann will play Benedict Binswanger, a “scion of an influential logging family, Benedict parlays his success in business into a run for Governor of Washington state in the 1980s. His outward confidence belies a deep concern for both his own and his family’s reputations—and he is determined to preserve the Binswanger legacy by making sure a long-held secret stays buried.”

Jolene Purdy will play Justine Jordan, a “sunny, upbeat talent agent with a knack for keeping a positive demeanor even when delivering devastating news. She’s always got a plan and is ready to execute it. An up-and-coming power player in the world of entertainment. Justine Jordan is no-nonsense but always charming, the kind of person everyone wants in their corner — including Tully Hart.” Jolene recently appeared in WandaVision and The White Lotus.

In February 2022, Deadline also announced that When Calls the Heart star Chris McNally had joined Firefly Lane season 2. He’ll play Mr. Waverly, a “charismatic new English teacher who pushes Kate and Tully out of their comfort zones and inspires them to reach for new heights.”

Who Is The Creative Team?

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Maggie Friedman is the showrunner of Firefly Lane. Maggie is an executive producer of the series alongside Katherine, Shawn Williamson, and Michael Spiller, according to Deadline. Kristin is a co-executive producer.

Michael will also be directing some of Firefly Lane season 2. On the first day of production, Michael posted a photo from the set. He used the hashtag “#directorslife.”

When Will Season 2 Come Out?

Netflix recently announced that the first half of Season 2 of Firefly Lane will debut on Dec. 3, 2022. With the announcement that the show would end after Season 2, Netflix said the first nine episode will be released on Dec. 3, and the final seven will come out sometime in 2023.

Netflix officially announced that Firefly Lane would return for a second season on May 26, 2021. The streaming service released a video featuring series stars Sarah and Katherine confirming the second season.

“We don’t have all the answers yet. But trust us, it is going to be worth the wait. And we promise all of your questions will be answered,” Sarah teased in the official announcement video.

Season 2 filming began at the end of August 2021 and ended in late April 2022. Filming took place in Vancouver, British Columbia. In August 2021, scenes were being filmed in Lynn Creek, which is located in Vancouver.

@yvrshoots Firefly Lane filming near Lynn Creek pic.twitter.com/wtLBV337dX — Henry V (@therealHSV) August 28, 2021

In March 2022, Katherine posted a photo of the magazine cover featuring Tully. She wrote on Instagram, “Tully Hart making headlines, with a little help from the #FireflyLane art department. We’re only a few weeks away from a wrap on Season 2!!”

She also celebrated her 43rd birthday while filming Firefly Lane season 2. “Well…if I have to spend my birthday at work all day at least I get to do it with this wonderfully talented and crazy group! Thank you my beautiful #fireflylane cast and crew for making the day special in a million different ways…and for the gorgeous rendition of the happy birthday song. You guys killed it! PS. It’s SUPER fun turning 43 while trying to pretend I’m 25…” she wrote on Instagram.

On April 30, 2022, Ali and Roan both shared that they had wrapped filming with emotional messages. “We wrapped season 2 yesterday after 9 months and i’m completely overwhelmed. This show has my whole heart. @roancurtis i love you so much, Firefly Lane girls forever(; (may or may not still be crying),” Ali captioned behind-the-scenes photos.

Roan posted a video of herself and Ali crying on set during their last day of filming. “We wrapped season 2 of Firefly Lane on Thursday after 9 months of filming and I couldn’t feel more grateful for every single person who made this experience not just one of the best of my career but of my life to date.”

She continued, “I love every single person who poured their heart and soul into this season and made it so special. A particularly heartfelt thank you to @ali.skovbye for being my rock and my best friend, always. We can’t wait for everyone to see the season, it’s truly special. Firefly Lane girls forever (please excuse my full-on sobbing lol),” the actress wrote.

With only a few weeks left in 2022, the release of Firefly Lane season 2 is just around the corner. HollywoodLife will keep you updated when a trailer is released.