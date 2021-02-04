Ben Lawson: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Star Of ‘Firefly Lane’

‘Firefly Lane’ is the newest series to hit Netflix. The drama stars Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, and Ben Lawson. Ben plays one of the coveted roles from the book. Here’s what you need to know about the Netflix star.

Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel Firefly Lane comes to life in the Netflix series of the same name. The show follows best friends Kate and Tully as they endure decades of highs and lows together. Ben Lawson stars alongside Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Fans will instantly fall in love with Johnny Ryan and Ben’s portrayal of the character. The Netflix series is far from Ben’s first acting gig. The 40-year-old Australian actor has starred in other Netflix projects and films. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Ben.

1. Ben Lawson plays a pivotal role in ‘Firefly Lane.’

Ben stars as Johnny Ryan in Firefly Lane. His character is a key one in Kristin Hannah’s 2008 bestselling novel. Johnny is Kate’s ex-husband in the Netflix series. Johnny and Kate share a daughter, Marah, together. He’s also Tully’s producer and close friend. Johnny meets Kate and Tully in the 1980s and is there for many of Kate and Tully’s ups and downs.

2. Ben hails from Australia.

Ben grew up in Brisbane, Australia, and rose to fame playing Frazer Yeats in the Australian soap opera Neighbours. He starred on the show from 2006 to 2008. He graduated from Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. He left for the U.S. in 2008 to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

3. Ben has been in other notable TV shows.

Ben played baseball coach Rick Wlodimierzin in the second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. He notably starred as MI6 agent Damian Rennett in Designated Survivor season 2, which originally aired on ABC. The character was shockingly killed off in season 2 when Damian is shot and killed by a Russian intelligence agent in a drive-by shooting. Ben’s also had roles in shows like Covert Affairs, and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

4. He’s also an author.

In December 2020, Ben published an illustrated book of his poem, To My Country, which is an ode to his beloved home country of Australia. He wrote the poem after the Black Summer bushfires in Australia. All the proceeds made from the book go to sick and orphaned koalas at Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in Australia.

5. He starred alongside his brother.

Ben was cast as Lachlan Murdoch, the Co-Chairman of News Corp and Executive Chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation, in the 2019 film Bombshell. Ben’s brother, Josh Lawson, played Lachlan’s younger brother, James Murdoch, in the film. The movie is based upon the accounts of women at FOX News who exposed Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.