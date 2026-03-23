What Time Will the ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ Come Out?

Image Credit: Courtesy of Disney+

The wait is finally over. The Disney+ Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is almost here, and fans can’t wait to return to that iconic Malibu beach house with Miley Cyrus. The dazzling event is set to premiere on Disney’s streaming platform at the end of March, so what date and time can we all watch it?

Life’s what you make it, as Hannah once said, and Miley took that lyric literally when manifesting the Hannah Montana special. During a March 2026 interview with Variety, the Grammy Award winner revealed she was promoting a 20th anniversary event that “literally did not exist” at the time.

“I learned this terrible habit — but I actually think it was good advice — from Dolly [Parton],” Miley explained. “She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no. So, I just started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special that literally did not exist.”

While pointing out that Hannah Montana was “not just a TV show” to its fans, Miley continued, “I think even Disney sometimes forgets the connection between me and Hannah. … I see daily how important Hannah is to people. When I travel, people bring me ‘Hannah’ merch. They ask, ‘Are you ever going to do another season?’”

The character, Hannah, indeed became a pop cultural icon instead of just a TV show figure. Miley even told the publication that her Disney Channel alter ego’s celebrity “felt like the Beatles.”

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up the most important things you need to know to watch the Hannah-versary special!

When Does the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Come Out? Release Date

The special drops on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.

What Time Can I Watch the Hannah Montana Anniversary Special?

You can stream the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT — at least this is the time when most Disney+ titles drop for their premieres.

Will the Entire Hannah Montana Cast Return for the Anniversary Special?

Apparently, no — the full Hannah Montana cast is not returning for the 20th anniversary special. The OG stars include Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles and Moisés Arias. They do show up in the credits of the special, but it’s unclear if that means they’ll actually appear.

The only confirmed cast returning for the special event are Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus. Special guests for the special are Miley’s real-life mom, Tish Cyrus, Selena Gomez, who played Mikayla, Hannah’s rival pop star, and “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper.