What Time Does the Stock Market Close on Black Friday 2024?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The stock market observes federal holidays, such as Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. But what about Black Friday and the upcoming online discount day, Cyber Monday? The shopping days are two of the busiest but best days of the year for the American economy, as multiple department stores and other chains offer consumers major holiday sales. In fact, stocks were reported to be increasing the morning of Black Friday 2024. So, how long is the market open today?

NASDAQ and NYSE, for example, were operating today, November 29, but what time do they close? Find out below.

What Time Is the Stock Market Open on Black Friday?

The stock market was open at its normal time on Black Friday: 9:30 a.m. ET.

What Time Does the Stock Market Close on Black Friday?

The market closed early on Friday, November 29. Instead of 4:00 p.m., it shut down at 1 p.m. ET in observance of Black Friday.

Why Does the Stock Market Close Early on Black Friday?

There isn’t a known reason for why the market observes Black Friday as a limited-hours day.

When Do Black Friday Discounts End?

It depends on the company, but most Black Friday deals for larger department stores typically end whenever they sell out or after they close on Black Friday.

Some stores like Walmart are offering special deals before and after Black Friday.

Is the Stock Market Open on Cyber Monday?

Yes, the stock market is currently still scheduled to operate during its normal businesses hours, 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, on Monday, December 2.