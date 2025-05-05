What Time Does the Met Gala Start? Find Out When It Begins

It’s almost time for fashion’s biggest night, and critics from far and wide are gearing up to see the 2025 Met Gala. Taking place right on Cinco de Mayo, celebrities — from actors to music artists — become style icons for the evening while embracing the annual event’s theme. This year is exclusively dedicated to Black designers.

Met Gala co-host Janelle Monáe discussed the 2025 theme during a recent interview, according to the Associated Press.

“I think honoring minorities, honoring Black and brown people in these spaces and outside every day, is important,” the music artist said. “The ones who have dedicated their lives to this country to serve, build and give us art to sustain us for a lifetime. We should continue to honor them and push forward and stand on their shoulders.”

Below, find out what time the 2025 Met Gala begins and how viewers can watch the event live.

What Day Is the 2025 Met Gala?

Since the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday of May, this year’s event is on May 5.

What Time Does the Met Gala Start?

The 2025 Met Gala kicks off as the stars arrive, which is slated for around 5:30 p.m. ET. Celebrities can roll in as late as 8 p.m. to the event, so it all depends when your favorite stars can pull up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

How to Watch the Met Gala on TV

Anyone can watch live coverage of the Met Gala on E! at around 6:00 p.m. ET for its red carpet coverage.

Can I Stream the Met Gala Live?

There are several ways at-home fashion critics can stream the Met Gala’s live coverage. Vogue, as usual, offers coverage on its YouTube channel, and E!’s red carpet special is available to watch on Peacock, E! Online and its YouTube account. Additionally, the Associated Press typically hosts coverage on its website, ApNews.Com, and its YouTube channel.

What Is the Theme of the 2025 Met Gala?

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with a dress code called “Tailored for You.” Met Gala co-chair Pharrell Williams teased what viewers can expect with this year’s evening.

“It’s going to be a very impactful, beautiful night where we celebrate the color Black,” Pharrell said in April 2025 on “The Run-Through With Vogue” podcast. “We celebrate the things that come from that color. We celebrate the mentality. We celebrate the plight. We celebrate the progress and the success. And we celebrate the potential.”