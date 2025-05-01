Met Gala 2025: See the Theme, Time & More Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, as fans get to see their favorite celebrities dressed up according to the annual theme. Each year features stunning dresses, suits, and more that captivate the internet. From iconic looks like Blake Lively’s Statue of Liberty-inspired gown to Zendaya’s knight outfit, and moments like Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, the Met Gala never fails to deliver memorable fashion.

This year, the world can expect an entirely new concept, fresh looks, and more. Learn everything you need to know about the event—from the theme to the hosts—below.

What Is the Theme of the Met Gala?

The 2025 theme of the Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The concept celebrates Black dandyism, drawing inspiration from the 18th century through the Harlem Renaissance.

This theme follows 2024’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which sparked some confusion. Anna Wintour addressed this in a 2024 interview with Today, saying, “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.”

She added, “I said, ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And [MET Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton] said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time?’ So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”

What Time Does the Met Gala Start?

The event will begin with the red carpet at 4:30 p.m. EST on Monday, May 5, 2025, where invited celebrities will showcase their iconic looks.

Who Is Hosting the Met Gala?

This year, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, and Anna Wintour will co-chair the 2025 event, with NBA star LeBron James serving as the honorary chair.

What Celebrities Will Be at the Met Gala?

While the guest list typically remains private, CNN reports that aside from the co-chairs, expected attendees include Simone Biles, Usher, Regina King, Tyla, and more.