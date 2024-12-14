What Time Does the Army-Navy Game 2024 Start? Kickoff Time and Details

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 Army-Navy Game is set to take place today at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, continuing a long-standing tradition in college football. This iconic rivalry, which dates back to 1890, is not just a game—it’s a battle for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, awarded annually to the winner of the series between the three U.S. military academies: Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Get all the details on this year’s highly anticipated matchup below.

What Time Does the Army-Navy Game Start?

This year’s game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Which Channel Will Air the Army-Navy Game?

The Black Knights vs. Midshipmen game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Is the Army-Navy Game Available for Streaming?

The game can also be streamed on the CBS Sports app, Fubo, or Paramount+.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Army-Navy Game?

Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (analyst) will provide the call from the booth.

Is Trump Attending the Army-Navy Game?

Trump is expected to be joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance, embattled Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth, potential backup defense option Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and others for the 125th matchup between the service academies.

Also planning to attend is Daniel Penny, a military veteran recently acquitted of criminally negligent homicide.