What Time Does ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Air? Find Out

Image Credit: Peacock

Grab that sunscreen and, well, maybe some other form of protection to return to the island — Love Island USA. The reality TV series is entering its seventh season, and a new group of Islanders will enter the Villa and, of course, the steamy Casa Amor, to find love, lust or heartbreak. So, what time does season 7 air, and what day does it premiere?

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix had such a successful sixth season that the Vanderpump Rules alum is back for another round! During a past interview with TheWrap, Ariana dished on how different the series is compared to her time in her last Bravo reality show.

“It’s hard because part of me wants to jump in there sometimes,” she teased in 2024, adding, “But also as a host I have to be somewhat impartial, at least in front of them. … Something that is really interesting about Love Island as opposed to Vanderpump or Housewives or something like that, is that there are no cameramen anywhere near the islanders. There are cameras set up throughout the entire villa, and then there are walls where they have sliders and there are cameramen behind the walls that can move, but the islanders never really see the cameramen, and there are no areas of the house — aside from the obvious like the toilet or the shower — that are blindspots, and so, you might think you’re having a secret conversation in a corner that’s not the case. They are really flies on the wall, getting to capture everything.”

So, Islanders, are you ready to return to the Villa? Hollywood Life has all the info on season 7 of Love Island USA below.

How to Watch Love Island USA

Just like last year, fans can watch Love Island USA exclusively on Peacock. All new episodes air at a specific time, and they’re available to stream anytime afterward for replays.

What Time Does Love Island Season 7 Air?

The season 7 premiere of Love Island USA will air on June 3, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. From the week of June 9 and on, new episodes will be released Thursdays through Tuesdays.

Love Island USA Season 7 Cast

The following are the female and male singles in this season of Love Island USA:

Women:

Chelley Bissain, 27, Orlando, Florida

Huda Mustafa Raleigh, 24, North Carolina

Belle-A Walker, 22, Honolulu, Hawaii

Olandria Carthen, 27, Decatur, Alabama

Yulissa Escobar, 27, Miami, Florida

Men: