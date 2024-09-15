What Time Are the 2024 Emmys? Here’s When the Awards Show Starts and More

Image Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

After the delayed 2023 Emmys ceremony in January, the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are back and set for Sunday. Hollywood will celebrate the best in television that aired between June 2023 and May 2024, with the awards show hosted by legendary comedy actor Eugene Levy and his actor-producer son, Dan Levy.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Emmy Awards — including event start times, who’s nominated, and more — below.

What Time Are the 2024 Emmys?

Television’s biggest event will air on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Pacific), two hours after the red carpet festivities begin. The Emmys typically run on schedule and conclude in about three hours.

Where Can I Watch the 2024 Emmys?

ABC is broadcasting the ceremony live from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.

The event can also be streamed live on PEOPLE and EW‘s websites, as well as on several social platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, and The Roku Channel.

When Is the Red Carpet for the 2024 Emmys?

The cable network E! will air a red carpet show starting at 6 p.m. Eastern, hosted by Laverne Cox, comedian Heather McMahan, and E! host Keltie Knight. The show will stream live on E! and on the outlet’s social media accounts, including YouTube and Instagram.

E! News will also feature three programs leading up to the ceremony: Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, Live From E!: Emmys at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, and Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

People and Entertainment Weekly are hosting their Red Carpet Live show at 6 p.m. ET, with hosts Patrick Gomez and Janine Rubenstein.

ABC will have its own red carpet show, hosted by veteran anchor Robin Roberts and ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, streaming live on ABC from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

For LA-based viewers, KTLA Live will host its own red-carpet coverage beginning at 3 p.m. PT.

Who’s Nominated for the 2024 Emmys?

Shōgun is the most-nominated series this year, with a total of 25 nominations and 14 wins already secured at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony last week. Following closely are The Bear with 23 nominations and Only Murders in the Building with 21.

With its 23 nominations, The Bear made history by earning the most nominations for a comedy series in a single year. The show, which won seven awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, is vying for its second consecutive win for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Click here for the full list of nominations.