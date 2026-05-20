What Is the ‘I Love Boosters’ Movie About? Unpacking the Crime Comedy, Meet the Cast, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: NEON

Director and writer Boots Riley is giving moviegoers a surrealist experience with his new NEON movie, I Love Boosters. Centering on a group of shoplifters, known as the “boosters,” as they try to get back at an evil fashion mogul, the film made quite the impression when it premiered at SXSW earlier this year.

Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about I Love Boosters here!

What Is I Love Boosters About?

According to the logline from the NEON, the film follows a “crew of professional shoplifters [who] take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven. It’s like community service.”

Who Is in the I Love Boosters Movie Cast?

NEON and Boots made sure to pack I Love Boosters with a star-studded cast! Leading the film are Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield and Will Poulter. They are accompanied by Hollywood greats Don Cheadle and Demi Moore.

Keke explained in a previous interview that Boots was the reason she was “attracted to the screenplay, just hearing his name.”

“I’ve been a fan of his for a really long time,” the Burbs actress said, per Deadline. “Obviously, Sorry to Bother You … it was next level. So whimsical, but also so much commentary. You can watch it and keep pulling back the layers. So, when I read the script [for I Love Boosters], I felt the same way. He’s the kind of person I want to work with, and I can’t wait to see what he brings out of me.”

Actress Melissa Barrera was supposed to star in the film after having been offered a role by Boots personally, after Spyglass fired her from the Scream franchise. However, scheduling conflicts got in the way, the actress told Variety earlier this year.

“Boots sent me a message in August of 2024 and was like, ‘I got a part for you in my movie.’ And he offered me a part in I Love Boosters,” Melissa told the outlet. “And for some reason, once Boots sent me that message, I suddenly had five messages with offers in my inbox. It’s like he flipped a switch. I call him ‘The Wizard.’ The energy shifted. And I got The Copenhagen Test and did that because it was a longer job, and I wanted to work and be back on set, and it was money that I hadn’t made in a while, so I couldn’t do the Boots movie, but I credit him because he’s literally the only person in the industry who reached out and said, ‘Let me help you out.'”

When Is the I Love Boosters Movie Release Date?

I Love Boosters will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. The film had its official premiere at SXSW in March 2026.

How to Watch I Love Boosters

I Love Boosters will be released exclusively in theaters. It is not available to stream, and there is no clear timeline for when it will be streaming.