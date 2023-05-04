Will Poulter: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing Adam Warlock In ‘Guardians 3’

Will plays Adam Warlock.

Will recently received an Emmy nomination.

Will is from London.

Will Poulter is getting a big introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The British actor is stepping into the role of the one and only Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Will is a massive talent, and now his stardom is reaching new heights.

If you’re not familiar with Will Poulter, HollywoodLife is here to get you up to speed. The 30-year-old is a star on the rise and has showcased his acting chops in a number of memorable roles.

1. Will stars as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Will has joined the MCU! The actor makes his first appearance as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Adam Warlock is a character from the Marvel Comics. Adam was created to be the perfect being and has powers like superhuman agility and stamina, energy manipulation, and telepathy. During his time working on the film, Will told GQ that co-star Chris Pratt “really offered a lot of advice and helped me out in lots of ways.”

Will told Extra that Adam Warlock is “genuinely at all times, whether he realizes it in the moment or not, he’s trying to do right by his family, by his people. He’s trying to live up to expectation and ultimately do the right thing, whatever shape or form that takes.”

2. Will is an Emmy nominee & known for roles in We’re The Millers & The Maze Runner films.

Will received his first Emmy nomination for his role in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick. He was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

He first rose to fame playing Eustace Scrubb in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. “If they made a fourth one, I’d definitely be down,” Will told GQ. He’s also had memorable roles in We’re The Millers, Midsommar, The Revenant, and The Maze Runner movies. Will was originally cast to play Pennywise in It, but he had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

3. Will is an avid soccer fan.

Will is a fan of Arsenal F.C. His favorite player of all time is Thierry Henry. His current favorite players are William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

4. Will is an anti-bullying activist.

Will has been an Anti-Bullying Ambassador for over a decade and works with Anti-Bullying Pro. “The bullying that we experience as young people, whether at school or while we’re young has a longstanding psychological impact… and that’s kind of heartbreaking,” he said on BBC’s The One Show in 2022, according to Digital Spy. “So, that kind of speaks to me to kind of take bullying seriously and to kind of shape school culture so that schools will become a happier and safer place for them.” Will is also an advocate for mental health and preventing climate change.

5. Will dropped out of college to pursue acting.

Will started studying drama at the University of Bristol and dropped out after a year to pursue his acting career. “I always had an ambition to go to university and study drama,” he said in his GQ interview. “I was not certain whether acting could be my long-term guaranteed career path, and then I got offered The Maze Runner, and that’s ultimately why I left.”