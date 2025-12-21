What Is Bowen Yang Doing After ‘SNL’? His Career Plans, Upcoming Projects & What’s Next

Image Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Bowen Yang has officially left Studio 8H. After seven seasons on Saturday Night Live, the Wicked actor left the show in the middle of its 51st season right before the December 2025 holiday break. While the departure news shocked viewers, Bowen insisted he “loved” working with the cast and crew in a heartfelt statement. So, what exactly is he planning on doing next after SNL?

Find out what Bowen has in store with his career now that he’s no longer an SNL repertory player.

Why Did Bowen Yang Leave SNL?

Bowen didn’t specify why he chose to leave SNL after seven seasons, but he said he “loved” his time on the show in an emotional Instagram post.

“I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people,” Bowen wrote in his December 20, 2025, caption. “I was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile. I’m grateful for every minute of my time there.”

Adding that he “learned about [himself]” along the way, the comedian also made sure to thank everyone he’s ever worked with on SNL, from the crew members to the cast, and the audience.

“Thank you to every single person who showed up there: friends and coworkers and audiences and hosts,” Bowen continued while thanking his friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande for “sending [him] off in the dreamiest way I could imagine.”

Last but not least, Bowen thanked SNL creator Lorne Michaels for giving him a job on the show, “for the standard. and for bringing everyone at work together. They all care deeply about people in the room, any room, enjoying themselves. I can’t believe I was ever included in that.”

What Is Bowen Doing After SNL?

Some fans find it hard to imagine SNL without Bowen, who became the first featured player to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. But as his fans already know, the writer, actor and comedian has a bright future ahead in film and TV.

Bowen’s most recent projects were hosting the Las Culturistas Culture Awards and starring in both Wicked movies and The Wedding Banquet. Next, the New York University graduate has a voice role in the upcoming Cat in the Hat movie.