What Happened to Spencer Lofranco? What We Know About His Death at 33

Spencer Lofranco, the Canadian actor best known for his role in Gotti, died on November 18, 2025, a family member confirmed on social media two days later. He was just 33. Spencer’s death prompted questions among fans, all of whom are still wondering what happened to the Toronto native during his final days.

Spencer’s brother, Santino Franco, paid tribute to the actor in an Instagram post on November 20, calling him a “legend” in his tribute.

“To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of,” Santino — whose account is private — captioned a carousel of childhood photos with Spencer, according to People. “You changed people lives [sic], and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 – November 18, 2025.”

Spencer posted his last photo to Instagram earlier that month. Keep reading for updates on his case.

How Did Spencer Lofranco Die? His Cause of Death Updates

At the time of publication, Spencer’s cause of death has not been disclosed. TMZ reported that his death is under investigation in British Columbia, Canada, where he died.

What Happened to Spencer Lofranco Before He Died?

Spencer’s final moments are still unclear, but his last Instagram post was on November 11. That day, the actor shared a black-and-white image of himself.

“I’m getting my face tatoo burned out, so subscribe to my OnlyFans,” Spencer captioned the post. He added, “Period the best is yet to come. The hair is on it way it’s got held up customs. Crazy.”

What Movies Did Spencer Lofranco Star in?

Spencer made an impression on viewers with his first feature film performance in At Middleton, followed by Jamesy Boy, Unbroken, Dixieland, King Cobra and, his last one, Gotti.

The late actor co-starred with Angelina Jolie in Unbroken, playing the role of Harry Brooks. After he began shooting the film, Spencer spoke with Interview magazine in January 2014.

“Angelina Jolie was my dream girl. Now I’m going to shoot a movie with her. It’s crazy,” he said at the time. “I tell people and they’re like, “Yeah… okay.” They don’t even believe me. I met these girls the other day, and they were like, “You’re not actor,” and I’m like, “Okay…” Then they start looking you up and all that stuff. It’s something I’ve got to get used to, I guess. Sometimes I’ll say I’m artist, or I’m a lawyer, or I’m in school for engineering, because in L.A., everyone’s an “actor.”

Spencer attended a one-year conservatory program at the New York Film Academy after deciding to become an actor when he was 17.