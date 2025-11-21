Spencer Lofranco Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Gotti’ Actor Made

Image Credit: WireImage

Spencer Lofranco made an impression on the film industry before his untimely death. The late 33-year-old, who was the son of lawyer Rocco (Rocky) C. Lofranco and opera singer Amy Lofranco, steadily increased his net worth while landing multiple roles in movies, including Gotti. During his final years, though, Lofranco wasn’t seen in feature films.

Here, we’re breaking down everything we know about Lofranco’s career, his net worth and more.

Who Was Spencer Lofranco?

Lofranco was a Canadian actor recognized for his performances in Gotti and Unbroken. As a New York Film Academy alumnus, the Toronto native decided he wanted to pursue acting when he was 17.

During a 2014 interview with Interview magazine, Lofranco revealed he went against his father’s wishes when he chose to become an actor.

“My mom growing up was a dancer, an opera singer, and she also did acting,” Lofranco pointed out. “Growing up, sometimes my mom would take me to auditions, and I would sit in the waiting room with her. My dad didn’t want me to be an actor; he wanted me to be a hockey player and become a lawyer. That didn’t happen.”

What Was Spencer Lofranco’s Net Worth?

Lofranco’s net worth is estimated to be about $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A person’s net worth is calculated by their assets minus what they owe. Assets typically include cars, homes and stocks.

How Did Spencer Lofranco Die?

Lofranco’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed. TMZ reported that it’s under investigation.

What Happened to Spencer Lofranco?

It’s still unclear how Lofranco spent his final days, but just weeks before his death, the actor posted a selfie to his Instagram alongside a positive caption.

“I’m getting my face tatoo burned out, so subscribe to my OnlyFans,” Spencer captioned his post on November 11, 2025. He added, “Period the best is yet to come. The hair is on it way it’s got held up customs. Crazy.”

Lofranco’s brother, Santino Lofranco, confirmed the news of his death in an Instagram carousel. In his caption, Santino — whose account is private — wrote about his late sibling, “To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives [sic], and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 – November 18, 2025.”