Spencer Lofranco Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Gotti’ Actor Die?

Image Credit: WireImage

Spencer Lofranco, the Canadian actor known for his roles in Jamesy Boy, Unbroken, and the 2018 film Gotti, has died at just 33 years old. He passed away on November 18, 2025, in British Columbia, where authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. TMZ was the first to report the news.

His brother, Santino, confirmed the loss on social media, sharing childhood and recent photos of Spencer alongside a heartfelt tribute. “To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of,” he wrote. “You changed people’s lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 – November 18, 2025.”

Below, learn more about Lofranco, his career, and what is currently known about his death.

Who Was Spencer Lofranco?

Lofranco was a Canadian actor born on October 18, 1992, in Toronto, Ontario. He began pursuing acting in his late teens and made his on-screen debut in the 2013 romantic comedy At Middleton. His breakout came shortly after with his lead role in the 2014 crime drama Jamesy Boy, where he starred opposite James Woods and Mary-Louise Parker. That same year, he appeared in Angelina Jolie’s WWII drama Unbroken, earning wider attention for his supporting performance.

Lofranco spoke openly about how surreal his early success felt. “Growing up, Angelina Jolie was my dream girl. Now I’m going to shoot a movie with her,” he told Interview magazine in 2014 while preparing for another Jolie project, Unforgiven. “It’s crazy. I tell people and they’re like, ‘Yeah… okay.’ They don’t even believe me.”

After several film and television roles, his most recent credited appearance was in the 2018 biographical crime film Gotti, where he portrayed John Gotti Jr. alongside John Travolta.

Spencer LoFranco is playing my Brother John in the movie "The Life And Death Of John Gotti" staring John Travolta❤️ pic.twitter.com/peruGhdCBj — Angel Gotti (@AngelGotti5) July 24, 2016

Over the years, Lofranco had been steadily building a career in Hollywood, often earning praise for his intensity and on-screen presence.

How Did Spencer Lofranco Die?

Lofranco’s brother, Santino, announced on Instagram that the actor died on Tuesday, November 18, but did not share any details about how he passed. TMZ reported that his death is under investigation.

Authorities in British Columbia have confirmed an active inquiry, but no cause of death has been released. The family has not provided additional information as officials continue to review the circumstances.