What did Zach Bryan Say About Taylor Swift Before Deactivating X/Twitter ?

Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s long-standing feud has resurfaced, but not due to either of them—this time, it’s because of singer Zach Bryan. The 28-year-old recently shared his candid opinion about their feud in a tweet that garnered significant attention. The dispute between the 34-year-old singer and the 47-year-old rapper dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Kanye interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech for ‘Best Female Video’ to declare that Beyoncé had “one of the best videos of all time” for “Single Ladies.”

After posting his comment on X (formerly known as Twitter), Zach deactivated his account. He then took to Instagram to apologize. “I never want anyone to think I have a hint of malice or meanness towards anyone, ever… I’ve been going through a hard time in my own life, and I think I was projecting a little,” he wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, September 19.

Country star Zach Bryan deactivates X/Twitter account following backlash to tweet: “Eagles > chiefs

What Did Zach Bryan Say About Taylor Swift?

On Tuesday, September 17, the “28” singer tweeted, “eagles > chiefs Kanye > Taylor who’s with me,” expressing his preference for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs and Kanye over Taylor Swift.

In his apology, Zach explained that he was under the influence at the time, which is why he wrote, “Don’t drink and tweet,” acknowledging that it led him to tweet impulsively. “To be completely honest, it just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor. I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done as a musician,” he added.

Shortly after the initial tweet, Zach followed up with another message, clarifying, “Guys, I love Taylor. I was listening to TTPD [The Tortured Poets Department] last night and ‘Thank You AIMee’ came on, and I drunkenly tweeted that about Kanye. If anyone took it seriously, please know I love both artists and think we’re in a really beautiful time for music.”

Why Did Zach Bryan Deactivate His Twitter?

In his apology, Zach explained that he deactivated his X account because of the trouble it caused him. “Twitter gets me in trouble too much, and I’d say it’s best I stay off it. I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down. Love you guys, and I’m trying my best!”

Do Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan Know Each Other?

Though both are in the music industry, it is unclear if Taylor and Zach have met. Zach has expressed admiration for Taylor in the past on social media, but neither Taylor nor Kanye has responded to his recent posts.