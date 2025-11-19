What Channel Is the CMA Awards 2025 On? How to Watch the Show Live

Image Credit: Getty Images

Country music’s biggest night has arrived, and with that, fans can’t wait to watch their favorite performers shine on stage at the 2025 CMA Awards. Of course, not everyone can make the trek out to Nashville, Tennessee. So, many will be watching the awards ceremony from home and want to know what channel they can catch the show.

This year’s host is Lainey Wilson, who is also nominated for six awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year. In a statement shared in a press release by the Country Music Association, the “Out of Oklahoma” artist said it’s a “true honor” to host the show.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Lainey said. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

Below is everything to know about how to watch the 2025 CMA Awards live.

When Is the CMA Awards 2025?

The CMA Awards are taking place on Wednesday, November 19, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

What Time Do the CMA Awards Start?

The ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT.

What Channel Is the CMA Awards on?

Viewers can watch this year’s CMA Awards on ABC.

Can I Stream the CMA Awards Live?

Country music fans can only stream the CMA Awards the next day, Thursday, November 20, on Hulu. However, the live broadcast may be available live through ABC’s streaming partners or services like YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and Sling.

CMA Awards Performers: The 2025 Lineup

The following are in the performance lineup for this year’s CMA Awards: