When Are the CMA Awards 2025? See the Date of the Awards Show

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 CMA Awards are about to kick off this week, and country music fans can’t wait to watch their favorite artists grace the stage and be honored for their contributions to the genre. Among some of this year’s performers are Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the information you need to know about the 2025 CMA Awards.

What Are the CMA Awards?

The Country Music Association recognizes achievements in the country music genre, and members of the CMA vote for artists in various categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Female and Male Vocalists of the Year and more.

When Are the CMA Awards 2025?

The 2025 CMA Awards are taking place on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 CMA Awards?

Lainey Wilson is hosting the 2025 CMA Awards. On her hosting gig, the nine-time CMA Award winner called it a “true honor” in a statement shared in a press release by the CMA.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Lainey said. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

What Time Are the CMA Awards This Year?

The ceremony will start at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. CT.

CMA Awards 2025 Performers: Who Is Performing?

The following list consists of this year’s CMA Awards performers:

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Kelsea Ballerini

BigXthaPlug

Brandi Carlile

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Patty Loveless

Megan Moroney

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Shaboozey

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Lainey Wilson

Stephen Wilson Jr.

How to Watch the CMA Awards 2025

The CMA Awards will be available to watch live on ABC, and fans can stream it the next day, Thursday, November 20, on Hulu.