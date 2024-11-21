CMA Awards 2024 Winners: Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2024 Country Music Awards took place on November 20 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Hosted by Peyton Manning, Lainey Wilson, and Luke Bryan, the event celebrated the best in country music. Ahead of the show, the 48-year-old country star Luke Bryan shared in a statement to USA Today: “Hosting the CMA Awards is such an honor, and it’s crazy when I realize this is my fourth year back.” He added, “Peyton and I have really worked to build off each other and now adding Lainey to the mix will just bring another fun element to the night. Celebrating Country Music never gets old to me.”

The night’s big winners included Morgan Wallen, who was a top nominee for his song “I Had Some Help” featuring Post Malone, and one of the hosts even took home an award. Below is the full list of winners.

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Lainey Wilson

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn – WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Album of the year

“Deeper Well” – Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian) (Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder)

“Fathers & Sons” – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton) (Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)

“Higher” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

“Leather” – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke) – WINNER

“Whitsitt Chapel” – Jelly Roll (Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens) (Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley)

Song of the year

“Burn It Down” – Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap” – Songwriter: Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help” – Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post (aka Post Malone), Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter” – Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“White Horse” – Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson – WINNER

Single of the year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey (Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry) (Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez)

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins) (Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce) (Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell) – WINNER

Musical event of the year

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) (Producer: Zach Bryan)

“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) (Producer: Joey Moi)

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) (Producer: Will Bundy) – WINNER

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion – WINNER

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Music video of the year

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Director: Chris Villa)

“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney (Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney)

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson (Director: Patrick Tracy) – WINNER

New artist of the year

Megan Moroney – WINNER

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Musician of the year

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar – WINNER