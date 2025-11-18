CMA Awards 2025 Nominees: See the List of Nominations

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

The 2025 CMA Awards nominations have already set the tone for one of the most competitive ceremonies in years. Leading this year’s contenders are Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney, who each earned six nods across major categories, followed closely by breakout favorite Zach Top with five. The lineup reflects a dynamic year in country music, highlighting both chart-topping veterans and fast-rising newcomers.

Wilson will also return as this year’s host, continuing her standout run at the CMAs. And with performers such as Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban already on the bill, anticipation for Nashville’s biggest night—taking place on November 19, 2025—continues to build.

Below, see the full list of nominees for the 2025 CMA Awards.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? — Megan Moroney (Producer: Kristian Bush)

Cold Beer & Country Music — Zach Top (Producer: Carson Chamberlain)

F-1 Trillion — Post Malone (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)

I’m the Problem — Morgan Wallen (Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Joe Reeves)

Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War & Treaty

New Artist of the Year

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Single of the Year

“4x4xU” — Lainey Wilson

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” — Luke Combs

“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“you look like you love me” — Ella Langley & Riley Green

Song of the Year

“4x4xU” — (Writers: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson)

“Am I Okay?” — (Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney)

“I Never Lie” — (Writers: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top)

“Texas” — (Writers: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock)

“you look like you love me” — (Writers: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere)

Musical Event of the Year

“Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green featuring Ella Langley

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

“I’m Gonna Love You” — Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood

“Pour Me a Drink” — Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton

“You Had to Be There” — Megan Moroney featuring Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year

“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney (Director: Alexandra Gavillet)

“I’m Gonna Love You” — Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood (Director: Dustin Haney)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson (Director: TK McKamy)

“Think I’m In Love With You” — Chris Stapleton (Director: Running Bear)

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green (Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Tone)

Musician of the Year