Where Can I Watch the CMA Awards 2025? Viewing & Streaming Options

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

The CMA Awards are returning for another unforgettable night celebrating the biggest stars in country music. From anticipated live performances to major award reveals, the 2025 ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most exciting shows yet. This year’s performer lineup reads like a who’s-who of the genre’s biggest names — including Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban — along with rising stars such as Ella Langley and Megan Moroney. The presenter roster is equally stacked, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, Steve Martin, LeAnn Rimes, Ne-Yo and Chris O’Donnell, among other special guests.

Nine-time CMA winner Lainey Wilson will return as solo host, calling the honor “a true privilege” and saying she’s “humbled” to represent a genre that has given her so much.

Fans eager to watch the event — whether on TV or via streaming — have several options to make sure they don’t miss a moment from Nashville’s biggest stage. Below, find out exactly when the CMA Awards air and how to watch or stream the 2025 ceremony live.

When Are the CMA Awards 2025?

The 59th Annual CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Can I Stream the CMA Awards?

Yes. The show will air live on ABC, and streaming options are available for the following day via Hulu. Additionally, the broadcast may be available live through ABC’s streaming partners or services like YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and Sling.

The CMAs have also announced CMA Awards Backstage Live, a special behind-the-scenes stream hosted by Lauren Alaina and HaleyyBaylee. The exclusive coverage will air live on the CMA’s official TikTok channel, giving fans real-time access to backstage moments inside Bridgestone Arena.

How Can I Watch the CMA Awards 2025 Live?

Tune in to ABC on Wednesday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. For viewers outside the broadcast region, watch via a live-TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling), and catch the full show on Hulu the next day.