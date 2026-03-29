What Caused JFK Jr.’s Plane Crash? Details of His Flight With Carolyn & Lauren Bessette

Image Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

John F. Kennedy Jr. crashed his plane into the Atlantic Ocean on July 16, 1999. He died alongside his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and her sister, Lauren Bessette. FX’s 2026 series Love Story brought renewed attention to the crash, as the season 1 finale features a dramatization of John, Carolyn and Lauren’s final moments. So, how did John’s plane crash? What caused the tragedy?

We explained the truth behind JFK Jr., Carolyn and Lauren’s ill-fated flight off of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, here.

How Did JFK Jr., Carolyn Bessette & Lauren Bessette Die?

All three people on board JFK JR.’s Piper Saratoga plane died upon impact, the medical examiner determined after an autopsy.

Divers who discovered the three bodies said they found a deceased Lauren and Carolyn near the broken fuselage, and John’s body was still strapped in his pilot’s seat. However, Admiral Richard M. Larrabee of the Coast Guard said that all three bodies were discovered strapped in “near and under” the fuselage.

What Caused JFK Jr.’s Plane to Crash?

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) ruled that JFK Jr.’s plane crashed due to probable pilot error as a result of “spatial disorientation.”

“Crossing large bodies of water at night in single-engine airplanes could be potentially hazardous, not only from the standpoint of landing (ditching) in the water, but also because with little or no lighting, the horizon blends with the water, in which case, depth perception and orientation become difficult,” a flight report from the NTSB reads. “During poor visibility conditions over water, the horizon will become obscure, and may result in a loss of orientation. Even on clear nights, the stars may be reflected on the water surface, which could appear as a continuous array of lights, thus making the horizon difficult to identify.”

What Does Spatial Disorientation Mean?

According to the FAA Practical Test Standards via the NTSB, spatial disorientation is the “inability to determine accurately the attitude or motion of the aircraft in relation to the earth’s surface.”

The NTSB also pointed out in its flight report of Kennedy’s crash that spatial disorientation is “a result of continued VFR flight into adverse weather conditions [being] regularly near the top of the cause/factor list in annual statistics on fatal aircraft accidents.”

How Old Was Carolyn Bessette When She Died?

Carolyn was 33 when she died in July 1999.

How Old Was JFK Jr. When He Died in the Plane Crash?

John was 38 when he died.