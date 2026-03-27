Who Was President When JFK Jr. Died? Unpacking ‘Love Story’s Final Episode

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FX’s Love Story has captivated viewers with its retelling of the romance and tragic final days of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy — and the emotional finale is bringing renewed attention to the real-life events behind their story. The final episode, which aired in late March 2026, centers on the couple’s last trip and the devastating plane crash that claimed their lives, along with Carolyn’s sister, Lauren Bessette.

As the series revisits their final chapter — from their relationship struggles to the aftermath of the crash — viewers are once again looking back at the key facts surrounding the tragedy and the Kennedy family timeline. Here’s what to know.

How Did JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Die?

JFK Jr. and Carolyn died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999, along with her sister, Lauren. JFK Jr., who was 38, was piloting a small aircraft from New Jersey to Martha’s Vineyard when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Massachusetts. Carolyn was 33, and Lauren was 34 at the time of their deaths.

A large-scale search began after the plane was reported missing, with wreckage later discovered in the water. On July 21, 1999, authorities recovered the bodies, officially confirming the tragedy. Investigators later determined the likely cause was pilot error due to spatial disorientation, as JFK Jr. lost control of the plane while flying at night in hazy conditions without full instrument certification.

Who Was President When JFK Jr. Died?

Bill Clinton was president when JFK Jr. died in July 1999.

Per AP Archive, Clinton said on July 18, 1999, as the search for JFK Jr.’s plane was underway, that “for more than 40 years now the Kennedys have inspired Americans to public service, strengthened our faith in the future, and moved our country forward. Through it all, they have suffered much and given more. In recent years in particular, John Kennedy Junior and Carolyn have captured our imagination and won our affection.”

When Did Jackie Kennedy Die?

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, JFK Jr.’s mother and former First Lady, died on May 19, 1994, at the age of 64 after battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Her death came just five years before JFK Jr.’s, marking another major loss for the Kennedy family. Jackie had remained a highly respected public figure after leaving the White House, later working as a book editor and maintaining a more private life in New York City.