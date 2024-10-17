Were Liam Payne & Diddy Friends? Conspiracy Theories Explained

Image Credit: WireImage

Liam Payne’s death has sparked grief, shock and even conspiracy theories. Following the 31-year-old former One Direction member’s passing on October 16, 2024, some online users have speculated a possible connection between him and Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was recently arrested in a sex trafficking investigation. These speculations arose because the two had met before, leading many to wonder about the nature of their relationship.

To learn more about whether the “Teardrops” singer and the 54-year-old rapper were friends, keep reading below.

Was Liam Payne at One of Diddy’s White Parties?

It is unclear if Liam ever attended one of Diddy’s famous white parties, and no images have surfaced showing him at these gatherings.

What Did Liam Payne Say About Diddy?

Liam recalled his first encounter with Diddy during an interview on The Graham Norton Show. He mentioned that Diddy shook his hand for an unusually long time, leaving him wondering, “When is this going to end?”

“I went over to say ‘hello’ to P. Diddy, and Jay-Z was there, and, Leonardo DiCaprio [was over there],” Liam recalled. “So, I went over, and I was trying to think, ‘Who’s the easy target in this scenario? Who’s the one that you can go to and say ‘hello?'”

After saying that he thought Diddy would be the best one to greet, Liam said, “So, I went out to shake his hand,” and he mimicked a creepy laugh and the long handshake that made him uncomfortable.

What Happened to Liam Payne?

Liam tragically died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to multiple outlets. Reuters reported that police were called in response to a report of an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.” Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti shared that responders noted Liam suffered a “cranial fracture” from the fall, per La Nacion

Just days before his death, Liam had attended his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert during his tour stop in Argentina. His passing came as a shock, leaving many grieving his loss. He leaves behind family, friends, former bandmates, and his son, who will always cherish his memory. Fans around the world grew up listening to him and the rest of the group, leaving a lasting impact on many lives.

Where Is Diddy Now?

Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest on September 16, 2024. This followed a raid of his homes in March 2024, where officials discovered “various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” according to NBC News.