Wendy Williams’ 12 Sexiest Outfits: Skintight Dresses & More

Wendy Williams seems to just be getting better with age! The talk show host has been wearing plenty of sexy outfits lately, and she’s looked amazing in them all.

Now that Wendy Williams, 54, is single, she’s been embracing her sexy style more often than ever, but the talk show host has actually been rockin’ sexy looks for quite some time. Since ending her relationship with Kevin Hunter earlier this year, Wendy has been stepping out in outfits that show off her incredible figure, and to celebrate how amazing she looks, we’re rounding up some of her hottest looks of all-time! Wendy is a fan of skintight dresses, and she’s not afraid to show off her fabulous figure in ensemble that hug her curves to perfection.

Just this month alone, Wendy stepped out at Craig’s in Los Angeles wearing a skintight, brown dress, which showed off her cleavage and thin figure. Before that, she attended a concert in New Jersey, where she put her legs on display in a pair of tiny denim shorts and a casual white t-shirt. Right before that, she stepped out in a sexy black dress, and her fans could not stop raving over how amazing she looked.

In 2017, Wendy hit the stage as a presenter at the Global Citizen Festival, where she looked absolutely amazing in a denim jumpsuit. When she celebrated her 50th birthday in 2014, she rocked a gorgeous black dress, which featured sheer fabric across the plunging neckline, and she looked beyond incredible. We also love this red gown she wore to a New York Fashion Week event (below)!

There are plenty of more looks where these came from, too! Click through the gallery above to check out some of Wendy’s hottest looks of all time.