Was ‘Heartstopper’ Canceled? Find Out What Happened to Season 4

Image Credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix

The future of Netflix’s Heartstopper hung in the air since season 3 premiered in late 2024. Now, at long last, fans have an answer about the series’ future. Earlier this year, series creator Alice Oseman shared at a book festival that she was “working very hard behind the scenes to get us a [season 4] renewal for Heartstopper.” Though, at the time, Alice pointed out they didn’t “have a final answer yet, [there were] so many people behind the scenes who [were] working really hard to make it happen.” However, in April 2025, fans received news that sounded like Heartstopper was canceled. So, was it?

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details about Heartstopper‘s future.

Is Heartstopper Getting a Season 4?

No, Heartstopper was not renewed for a season 4.

Was Heartstopper Canceled?

The answer is yes and no. Heartstopper was not granted a season 4, but there will be a movie to tie up the story between Nick and Charlie.

Netflix’s decision to go forward with a movie instead of another season came after season 3 of Heartstopper dropped in viewership compared to the first two seasons. Although the show was still considered a fan-favorite around the world, a decline in views can contribute to a show’s cancelation.

No one from the cast and crew of Heartstopper has confirmed the reason why Netflix did not renew it for a fourth season.

Heartstopper Movie Release Date

Netflix has not determined the release date for the Heartstopper movie. According to Deadline, filming is set to begin in the summer of 2025. So, the movie should be released some time in 2026.

What Is the Heartstopper Movie About?

Alice said that she is “completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” per Deadline. The outlet reported that the movie will give Charlie and Nick a “proper ending” to their love story.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion,” Alice added. “I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Heartstopper Cast

Kit Connor and Joe Locke play series leads Nick and Charlie, respectively. Also in the main cast are actors William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell.