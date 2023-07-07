‘Heartstopper’ Season 2: The Premiere Date, New Cast & More To Know About The Netflix Hit

Heartstopper will return for season 2 on August 3.

The first season 2 teaser dropped on July 1.

The Netflix series has already been renewed for season 3.

The first season of Heartstopper found a permanent place in our hearts, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of season 2. The queer YA romance about the love story between Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson is just getting started. The series is based on the wildly successful Heartstopper graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, which has sold over 8 million copies.

Expectations are high for Heartstopper season 2. The first season garnered a rare 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and reached the Netflix Top 10 in 54 countries. With this cast and Alice at the helm, you know Heartstopper season 2 is going to become an instant classic. As we count down the days until season 2, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest Heartstopper season 2 news.

When Is Heartstopper Season 2 Coming Out?

Heartstopper season 2 will hit Netflix on August 3, 2023. Heartstopper season 2’s release date was announced in a video Netflix dropped back in April 2023. The second season will consist of 8 episodes.

Heartstopper Season 2 Cast

Your Heartstopper faves Kit Connor and Joe Locke will be back as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. Series regulars also include Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, and Jenny Walser. Olivia Colman, Chetna Pandya, Fisayo Akinade, and Alan Turkington will also return in season 2.

“Having Kit to go on this journey with has been amazing,” Joe told EW. “There’s not really many people in the world who can quite understand what it is to suddenly have people caring about what you do and what you wear and what you look like and what you say. Every single thing you do is scrutinized.”

Heartstopper season 2 will also feature fresh faces. New cast members include Bel Priestley as Naomi, Ash Self as Felix, Thibault de Montalembert as Nick’s father Stephane, Leila Khan as Higgs student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as Nick’s older brother David Nelson, and Nima Taleghani as Truham teacher Mr. Farouk. Bradley Riches (who actually played a student in season 1) will now play Truham student James McEwan.

What Will Happen In Heartstopper Season 2?

The official synopsis for Heartstopper season 2 reads: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

During Netflix’s TUDUM event in June 2023, the first scene of Heartstopper season 2 was released. The footage featured Charlie getting a good morning text from Nick. Their flirty texting game is next-level. They meet up at school, with Nick putting his hands over Charlie’s eyes to surprise him from behind.

The episode titles for all 8 episodes were also revealed in the exclusive clip. Here they are in order: “Order,” “Family,” “Promise,” “Challenge,” “Heat,” “Truth/Dare,” “Sorry,” and “Perfect.”

The first season 2 teaser was released on July 1. The video reveals glimpses of what’s to come, and there will be plenty of romantic moments for everyone. “Everything’s gonna be perfect,” Charlie says. Nick replies, “Yeah.”

In the date announcement video, the cast teased what to expect from their characters in season 2. “We might expect Imogen to start taking care of herself a bit more and put herself above boys,” Rhea Norwood said. Yasmin Finney teased, “I would say Elle is different in the sense that she’s more confident. She surrounds herself with people that elevate her.”

Kit Connor noted that season 2 has a “different vibe” than the first season that’s “cool and fresh.” Joe Locke added, “Charlie goes on more of a journey. His story’s a bit more mature.”

Season 2 is based mostly on Vol. 3 of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series since the first season largely covered the first two graphic novels. While there will be plenty of light-hearted moments, there will be more mature moments like Joe hinted at, including Charlie developing an eating disorder and battling depression. “Our show’s never gonna be Euphoria,” Joe noted. “But I think that our show’s maturing with the characters. As they grow up, the show grows up. Season 2 is not just gentle, but it’s still gentle.”

Alice, who is also the show’s creator and writer, recently revealed to BBC that season 2’s “aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season one while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we’re exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season 1… The romances are getting a little bit more mature… it’s like an elevation, I like to think, of season 1.” Alice also revealed that she’s “really excited there’s going to be asexual and aromantic representation with Isaac.”

Will There Be A Heartstopper Season 3?

Heartstopper fans don’t have to wait on renewal news regarding season 3. When the show was renewed for season 2, Netflix also announced that the series would return for season 3 as well. Season 2 was filmed from September to December 2022. As of July 2023, Netflix has not revealed when Heartstopper season 3 will go into production.

The two-season renewal was confirmed back in May 2022 when Alice Oseman shared a drawing of Charlie and Nick with “2 more seasons” underneath it. “I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship,” Alice told Tudum in a statement.

Executive producer Patrick Walters also added, “We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true. I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”