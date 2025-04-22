‘Heartstopper’ Season 4: Is There Going to Be Another Season?

Image Credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix

Heartstopper fans, Netflix has finally revealed the fate of the show and whether or not it’s getting a season 4. After season 3 ended on a high note for Charlie and Nick, viewers still need to know about their future. After all, Nick is about to move onto university, while Charlie stays behind. So, is Heartstopper getting a fourth season? Hollywood Life has the latest details on the show below.

Is Heartstopper Getting a Season 4?

No, Heartstopper is not getting a season 4. To the surprise of many around the world, the hit Netflix series announced in April 2025 that Charlie and Nick’s story will end with a movie, not another season.

In comparison to its first two seasons, viewership for Heartstopper‘s third season decreased, according to Yahoo! Nevertheless, the show has become a major hit among Gen-Z and millennial viewers, with series leads Kit Connor and Joe Locke rising to fame.

In February 2025, creator Alice Oseman shared at a book festival panel that she was “working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper.” At the time, she added that the effort was “still ongoing, [and] we don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen.”

What Is the Heartstopper Movie About?

The Heartstopper movie, which was announced in April 2025, will be executive produced by Joe and Kit, and Alice said in a statement that she was “completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” according to Deadline.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion,” Alice added. “I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

The Heartstopper movie will give Charlie and Nick’s love story a “proper ending,” per Deadline.

How to Watch Heartstopper

Fans can watch all seasons of Heartstopper on Netflix. The movie — which is slated to begin filming in the summer of 2025 – should be available to stream on the platform as well once a release date is determined.

Heartstopper Cast

In addition to Joe and Kit, who play Charlie and Nick, respectively, the rest of the Heartstopper main cast features William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell.