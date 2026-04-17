Was D4vd Found Guilty? Arrest, Charges and Latest Update on Celeste Rivas Murder Case

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D4vd (real name: David Anthony Burke) the R&B singer, was arrested in April 2026 in connection with the murder of teenager Celeste Rivas. The reported arrest sparked widespread attention, with many questioning the extent of his alleged involvement and whether he was formally charged or found guilty of any crime.

As seen in early reports, authorities have been investigating the circumstances surrounding Rivas’ death, and details about the case remain limited. Officials are working to establish a clear timeline of events. At the time of publication, no trial or final verdict has been publicly confirmed, and it remains unclear what charges, if any, have been filed.

Here’s what we know about d4vd’s arrest, the case involving Rivas and the latest developments so far.

How Old Is D4vd the Singer?

D4vd is currently 21 years old. He was born on March 28, 2005.

When Was Dv4d Arrested?

D4vd was arrested on April 16, 2026. He was being held without bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Why Was D4vd Arrested?

D4vd was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Rivas, a teenager whose decomposed remains were found in the trunk of his abandoned Tesla last year.

Was D4vd Found Guilty?

No, D4vd has not been found guilty of a crime at the time of publication. Police said he was arrested on “probable cause.”

Attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter for the “Romantic Homicide” singer said they were prepared to “vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

“Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” d4vd’s legal team said in a statement following his arrest. “There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion.”

What Happened to Celeste Rivas?

The cause of Rivas’ death has not been announced yet. The medical examiner’s office said it could not release details about her manner of death due to a court order.

On September 8, 2025, police found a decomposed head and torso in a black bag in the trunk of d4vd’s abandoned Tesla. Another bag contained body parts.

Rivas, 14, had been missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024, according to multiple outlets.

How Did Celeste Rivas Know D4vd?

Authorities have not confirmed evidence of a relationship between Rivas and d4vd. However, rumors circulated over a leaked song from d4vd’s. Titled “Celeste_Demo unfin,” the track made the rounds online in late 2023, and it mentions a girl named Celeste several times.

“Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest,” he sings in the unreleased song. “Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I’m obsessed.” In another verse, he sings, “Oh, Celeste / Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress.”

According to multiple outlets, d4vd was seen near Rivas’ home shortly before she disappeared in April 2024.