Was Alannah Keyser Kicked Out of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8?

Image Credit: Peacock

Previously, on Love Island USA, new bombshells entered the Villa — the Casa Amor additions. And as fans already know, the new faces tend to turn the Islanders’ heads and affect their relationships on the show. But one cast member’s entrance was marred with controversy: Alannah Keyser.

An old, blurry video of a person who was allegedly Alannah featured a racial slur, while she was dancing and singing to a song that included the N-word, which didn’t sit right with audiences. Additionally, a screenshot of an alleged TikTok comment from Alannah included a racial slur as a pun for the word “Nigerian.”

So, has she been kicked out of the eighth season, or is she still on the show? Here’s what we know so far about Alannah’s time on Love Island USA.

Who Is Alannah Keyser?

Alannah is a 21-year-old Miami, Florida, native, who joined season 8 of Love Island USA as a Casa Amor bombshell.

Is Alannah Keyser Still on Love Island USA?

Viewers first met Alannah in the June 21, 2026, episode of Love Island USA. She still appears to be in the Villa, as she was seen in the June 23, 2026, episode. However, her screen time was noticeably slim.

Did Alannah Keyser Get Kicked Out of Love Island USA?

At the time of publication, no one from Peacock nor the Love Island USA production has confirmed whether Alannah will be booted from the show, but fans started calling for her firing right after screenshots of her past racial comments circulated online.

In response to an Instagram carousel shared by the show, commenters weighed in on Alannah’s casting.

“The fact that she kissed none of the Black men is telling,” one user observed. “alannah needs to be removed from villa. TODAY! using Racial slurs with the hard ER is not acceptable, i said what i said,” another chimed in.

One fan also pointed to the rumors that Alannah was allegedly ousted from the show shortly after that episode dropped. “I heard she might already be gone. That was so fast! Why don’t they do better before they let people on the show?” the Instagram user commented.

Alannah’s friend Nick Rogers publicly defended her in a social media clip. He called the screenshots of comments “fake” but acknowledged that the time the video of her was filmed was a “different time” and the controversial term was used “more freely.”

Since multiple Love Island contestants got fired for using racial slurs — most recently, Vasana Montgomery — fans wouldn’t be surprised if Alannah is the next to be questioned for her past alleged remarks.