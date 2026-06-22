Who Is Alannah Keyser From ‘Love Island USA’? Meet the Season 8 Casa Amor Bombshell

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

When a new bombshell enters the Villa, everything stops. As season 8 of Love Island USA continues, the Islanders have encountered a few shakeups so far, and we all know that the Casa Amor additions will spice things up. One new cast member, Alannah Keyser, made an impression on viewers in the June 21, 2026, episode, but unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one.

Social media users found an old, controversial video of Alannah, and many are wondering if she was booted from the Villa as a result.

Here, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Alannah.

How Old Is Alannah From Love Island USA?

Alannah is 21 years old as of June 2026.

Is Alannah Still on Love Island USA?

It’s unclear whether or not Alannah is still a part of the Love Island USA season 8 cast from Casa Amor. After a past controversial remark was revealed following the news of Alannah’s casting, rumors spread on social media that she was ousted from the show.

Love Island USA has yet to clarify whether Alannah is still on the show at the time of publication.

In response to an Instagram carousel post from the series, fans flooded the comments section with theories.

“So yall kicking off Alannah too ?? cause Twitter found she said the n word,” one person wrote, while another chimed in to comment, “I heard she might already be gone. That was so fast! Why don’t they do better before they let people on the show?”

Meanwhile, others called for Peacock to kick Alannah off the show. One user wrote, “alannah needs to be removed from villa. TODAY! using Racial slurs with the hard ER is not acceptable, i said what i said.”

What Did Alannah Do?

According to a video that made the rounds on social media, Alannah was allegedly seen in an old Snapchat post using the N-word while dancing and singing in a car. However, the video is blurry and seemingly shows her mouthing the lyrics to a song, in which the racial slur is mentioned.