Vince Neil’s Scottsdale Plane Crash: Everything That Happened

A plane belonging to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was reportedly involved in a collision. Here's what to know.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 11, 2025 1:17PM EST
Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe is in the news after a private plane belonging to the rocker was reportedly involved in deadly airport collision on the tarmac in Arizona on February 10. As news of the tragic events on Monday emerges, find out what we know about the planes and people involved.

What Happened to Vince Neil’s Plane?

According to TMZ, Vince’s private jet — a Learjet Aircraft 35A — was involved in a collision on the tarmac at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon. Video of the stunning moment circulated widely via social media following the crash.

Mötley Crüe released a somber statement via social media on Monday, February 10, following the incident. “At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport,” the statement by Vince’s attorney Worrick Robinson read. “For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

Is Vince Neil Injured?

Mötley Crüe manager Allen Kovac reportedly told the outlet that the “Girls, Girls, Girls” singer is “safe” and confirmed he wasn’t on the jet at the time of the incident. He also told TMZ that the band is “brainstorming ideas to help the victims’ families” following the tragic accident. 

What Happened to Vince Neil’s Girlfriend?

Vince’s longtime love, Rain Andreani, (Rain Hannah), whom the rocker has reportedly been dating since 2011, was on the plane with a friend and some dogs, per TMZ. The celeb makeup artist, 43, was hospitalized after breaking several ribs in the accident. All survived, though the pilot reportedly perished in the crash.