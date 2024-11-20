Vince McMahon’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes Now

Image Credit: WireImage

Vince McMahon is widely recognized for being the former CEO of WWE. His career has spanned the business and entertainment industries, particularly in professional wrestling, where he became a prominent yet controversial figure. From resigning from TKO due to a lawsuit involving allegations of sexual misconduct to his connection with his former partner, Linda McMahon, who was selected by President-elect and former 45th President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Education, Vince has made a lasting mark in his industry.

Over many years in wrestling, Vince collaborated with major figures, including John Cena, and helped shape WWE into the global entertainment phenomenon it is today. To learn more about Vince’s financial success and his impact on the industry, continue reading below.

What Is Vince McMahon’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vince has a net worth of $3.2 billion.

How Did Vince McMahon Earn His Money?

Vince built his wealth through decades of work in the wrestling industry. He revolutionized professional wrestling by transforming WWE into a mainstream entertainment platform. In a 2019 interview with Variety, Vince said “So few people understand what we do and how we do it.” He continued, “We’re different than anything else that’s out there. The respect factor is here, and now it’s global.”

In addition to his business ventures, Vince has also contributed to various charitable causes throughout his career.

What Is Linda McMahon’s Net Worth?

Following the announcement of Linda’s selection to lead the Department of Education, Sports Illustrated reported that she and Vince had separated. Linda, 76, has a net worth of $3 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her role in the Department of Education could potentially affect her net worth. According to CNN, Donald Trump praised her experience, stating, “Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World. We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort.”