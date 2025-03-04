Who Is Linda McMahon? 5 Things About Trump’s Secretary of Education

View gallery Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Im

Linda McMahon has a spot in Donald Trump‘s cabinet. The president-elect nominated McMahon to be the new U.S. Secretary of Education, he announced on November 19, 2024. In a statement, Trump claimed that McMahon “will use her decades of leadership experience, and deep understanding of both education and business, to empower the next generation of American students and workers, and make America number one in education in the world.”

Trump then claimed that his cabinet “will send education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort.” After attending her confirmation hearing, Linda was confirmed by the Senate as the U.S. Secretary of Education on March 3, 2025.

Below, learn more about McMahon, her career and her presumptive role in Trump’s cabinet.

Linda & Her Husband Founded the WWE

Linda and her husband, Vince McMahon, co-founded what is now known as World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. The company was originally known as Titan Sports, Inc. Linda worked as the WWE’s president and CEO from 1980 to 2009, when she left to pursue her political career.

She Has Been in Politics for Years

In 2009, Linda formally embarked on her political career by running for a Senate seat. She campaigned as a Republican for the state of Connecticut. The following year, she lost the election to Democrat Richard Blumenthal. In 2012, Linda became the Republican nominee for the state’s other Senate seat, but she lost to Chris Murphy of the Democratic Party.

Linda & Vince Have Supported Trump Before

Trump and Linda have worked together in the past. After he became president in 2016, Trump chose Linda to be the administrator of the Small Business Administration. Three years later, McMahon resigned from her position in Trump’s cabinet in order to help with his re-election campaign.

Linda became the chairwoman of the Trump-centric Super PAC known as America First Action.

According to Forbes, Linda and Vince have donated millions of dollars to the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

She Has Supported Multiple Nonprofit Foundations

Throughout her career, Linda has been an avid supporter of multiple nonprofits, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She is also a big name at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, having been a member of its board of trustees in the past.

Linda Is a Mom to Two Kids

Linda and Vince share two children together: son Shane and daughter Stephanie. The McMahon kids went into the family business by working for the WWE as wrestlers.