Who Is Vince McMahon? 5 Things About the Controversial WWE Co-Founder

Vince McMahon, the former CEO of WWE, had his wife, Linda McMahon, chosen by the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, to serve as the head of the Department of Education. Learn more about Vince below.

November 20, 2024 1:50PM EST
Vince McMahon is widely recognized for his contributions to the business and entertainment industries, but his last name has also entered the political world—not through him, but through his former spouse, Linda McMahon. Linda was chosen by the former 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, to serve as the head of the Department of Education. According to CNN, the then-president-elect shared in a statement, “Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World. We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort.” Linda has not yet made a public comment about this decision.

While the two have been controversial figure throughout their career, Vince also has had his name mentioned a couple of time. Learn more about Vince McMahon below.

Vince McMahon is From North Carolina

Vince was born on August 24, 1945, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Vince McMahon is the Former CEO of WWE

Vince McMahon served as the CEO of WWE for many years until his brief retirement in 2022, according to ESPN. He is also the founder of TKO, a company linked to wrestling. However, after facing a lawsuit related to allegations of sexual misconduct, Vince resigned from his position in 2024, as reported by outlet.

Vince McMahon’s Net Worth

The former WWE CEO has a net worth of $3.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Vince McMahon is a Father

Vince married Linda McMahon in 1966, and the couple has two children: Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon.

Vince McMahon Separated from Linda McMahon

According to Sports Illustrated, Vince and Linda McMahon have been separated for some time. Journalist Dave Meltzer, quoted by The Times of India, shared,  “They haven’t been together for a long, long time, but technically they are married.” Their estranged relationship became more evident when Vince did not address their marriage in his Netflix docuseries, released in September 2024.