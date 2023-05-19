Vin Diesel’s Partner: Everything To Know About Paloma Jimenez & Their 16-Year Relationship

Vin Diesel is one of the highest-paid actors of all-time, beloved for his roles in ‘The Fast And The Furious’ films and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

Vin has been in a relationship with model Paloma Jimenez since 2007, and they have three kids.

Paloma has supported Vin at event for the premiere of ‘Fast X,’ which was released on May 19, 2023.

Vin Diesel has been the star of one of the longest-running franchises in film history: The Fast And The Furious. Vin, 55, has been playing Dominic Torreto since 2001, but he’s also continued to appear in plenty of other classic movies and lent his voice to various animated roles including as the title role in The Iron Giant and voiced the lovable plant-based character Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Vin’s Fast and the Furious franchise hit a milestone when Fast X hit theaters on Friday, May 19.

By Vin’s side through much of his career has been model Paloma Jimenez. His partner of 16 years has been by his side through many of his career highlights, and she’s joined him on the red carpet for tons of events, including the recent premiere of Fast X. Find out everything you need to know about Paloma, 39, and Vin’s relationship with her here!

Vin and Paloma started dating in 2007

While the Guardians of the Galaxy star and Paloma keep most details of their relationship under wraps, it has been revealed that the couple first got together in 2007. Before Vin and Paloma got together, the actor had briefly dated his Fast And Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez around 2001, per Us Weekly.

Paloma is a model

Originally born in Guerrero, Mexico in 1983, Paloma began her career as a model. She’s represented by Los Angeles-based agency Two Management, per Fashion Model Directory. She appeared in Maxim in 2005, and she also appeared in a few fashion shows in 2006 and 2007, as well as campaigns for Coca-Cola, Honda Civic, Pantene, and more. She also dabbled in acting, appearing in one episode of Otro Rollo Con: Adal Ramones in 2004, per IMDb.

The couple has three children

Vin and Paloma are parents to three beautiful kids. They welcomed their first daughter Hania Riley Sinclair, 15, in 2008. Paloma gave birth to their son Vincent, 13, in 2010, and they had their second daughter Pauline, 8, in 2015. Pauline was named after Vin’s late Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker.

After Vin and Paloma welcomed Hania, he opened up about how he was adjusting to fatherhood in a 2008 interview with Parade. “When you have a child, it opens up parts of your heart that you never knew existed. And it is so true. It’s like you have a child and you think, ‘Everything that I’ve done up until this point is insignificant in comparison to being a father.’ It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing,” he told the outlet.

What has Vin said about her?

Vin and Paloma usually keep their personal lives to themselves, but Vin did open up about wanting to be a parent after working on the 2005 comedy The Pacifier in the above-mentioned interview with Parade. “I remember while I was doing Pacifier, working with babies on the set for so long, it really started to bring out this desire to have a child. And it took a couple years after that to find the right person and to hopefully be mature enough to be a great father which is really all you want to do,” he said. “It’s amazing how it becomes your primary focus. ‘Am I going to be a good dad?'”

While Vin and Paloma often keep their relationship very private, the actor did gush about how important she is to him on the red carpet for his movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage. “I’m speechless. I mean, she’s so stunningly beautiful. She’s my rock. So she’s so stunningly beautiful on the inside. She’s everything. She’s the perfect mother,” he told Entertainment Tonight.