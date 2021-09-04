See Pics

Vin Diesel & Paloma Jiménez Enjoy A Family Boat Day In Portofino With Kids Hania, Pauline & Vincent

Vin Diesel enjoyed a family boat day with partner Paloma Jiménez and their three children Hania, Pauline, and Vincent in Portofino this weekend.

Vin Diesel is out of office! The actor, real name Mark Sinclair, 54, enjoyed a family boat day with his longtime partner Paloma Jiménez and their three children Hania, 13, Pauline, 6, and Vincent, 11, in the Italian fishing village of Portofino this weekend. Vin looked comfortable casual in a tank top and shorts, while his model partner, 38, wore a black slip dress. All three kids opted for t-shirts and shorts and/or skirts to soak up the sun.

Vin and his family have been in Italy since last month. The fivesome started in Venice for Dolce & Gabbana’s three-day fashion. The Fast and Furious star’s partner and eldest daughter showed off their stylish sides when they stepped out in the Italian city at the end of August: Paloma wore a chic two-piece floral silk button-up and pant set in white, while Hania wore a printed off-the-shoulder dress.

The event showcased new haute couture and jewelry from the luxury brand while paying homage to Venice’s “artistic legacy and manufacturing legacy” against the backdrop of renowned landmarks, per its press release. It was a star-studded affair, too: Jennifer Lopez, Helen Mirren, Kourtney Kardashian (and Travis Barker), Heidi Klum, and Vanessa Bryant were a few of the attendees.

At the fashion show afterparties, Vin and Paloma caught up with some of their celebrity friends. Vanessa shared an iconic selfie that featured Vin, Kris Jenner, and Ciara on her Instagram last week. On Ciara’s own Instagram page, the singer shared a video of her and Vanessa partying it up with Vin, Paloma, and Jennifer Hudson in a boat (declaring the boat was “lit”) before connecting with other familiar faces at a soirée, including Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

As for Vin, the actor has also been documenting his Italian travels on his own Instagram. He recently shared a carousel of images (two of which feature Diddy) from the fashion show on September 1 and reflected on the “divine” trip. “Moments in life that remind us of the Divine are all around us, we simply need to recognize them… and be grateful,” Vin captioned. “Venice was filled with so many magical moments, ones that I hope to share with you.”