Michelle Rodriguez Relationship History: Who She’s Dated From Cara Delevingne To Vin Diesel

Michelle Rodriguez is an American actress who made her debut in 2000’s ‘Girlfight’

The star rose to fame in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

She came out as bisexual in 2016

Michelle Rodriguez returned to the big screen in another action flick with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The talented actress and Texas native, born July 12, 1978, used her Fast & Furious experience to play Holga, a barbarian, in the fantasy film featuring Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page. The blockbuster had fans clamoring to know more about Michelle’s love life, which has a bit of a complicated history, as her sexuality has been questioned throughout most of her Hollywood career.

Back in 2006, Michelle was rumored to be romancing a female costar. Then a year later, she landed on the cover of a “lesbian magazine” which many took as her coming out as gay, which she denied at the time, per People. “If I wanted people to know what I do with my vagina I would have released a sex video a long time ago,” Michelle quipped on her website at the time, per the outlet, adding, “Yet I haven’t done that.” In 2011, during a red-carpet appearance, she maintained, “I’m not a lesbian….yeah. Michi likes sausage.” Then, five years later, the actress admitted to ET, “I’ve gone both ways. I do as I please. I am too f****** curious to sit here and not try when I can, men are intriguing, so are chicks.”

Let’s take a look at Michelle’s romantic history, which does include both men and women, below!

Zac Efron

Michelle was linked with heartthrob Zac Efron back in 2016 when they were spotted locking lips in Sardinia. It was definitely a summer fling, as they were already going their separate ways two months later!

“Zac has an addicting personality, which rolls over to his women. He invests into something and falls hard — fast,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time of the breakup, adding, “He really fell hard for Michelle, and she wanted to just have fun and not have a super serious relationship.”

Cara Delevingne

Michelle confirmed a romance with British supermodel Cara Delevigne in a Feb. 2014 interview with Mirror. “It’s going really well. She’s so cool,” she said. “When we started hanging out I just thought she was awesome, and we have the best time together. She’s hard though. You wouldn’t want to mess with her in a fight.” The pair stayed together for about six months.

Kristanna Loken

The L Word star Kristanna Loken hinted to The Advocate about a relationship with her BloodRayne costar in 2006. Asked about whether she and Michelle had gotten close while filming the movie, Kristanna said, “There is the $64,000 question. Um … I don’t even know how to answer that.” Then she added: “Just don’t look upstairs, okay?”

Colin Farrell

Michelle does appear to take an interest in her costars. After working on S.W.A.T. with Colin Farrell in 2002, the pair were rumored to be an item for a few months. Again, both parties kept it on the downlow, and neither confirmed a romance.

Vin Diesel

It feels like Vin Diesel and Michelle are more like real life buddies than lovers. After the smashing success of the first The Fast & The Furious in 2001, fans started shipping the two budding superstars. Although they were spotted getting cozy a few times, the pair never said they were officially together, according to ABC NEWS. Around the time, when asked whether or not they were a couple, Michelle told radio host Howard Stern that Vin “will be a part of my life for a very long time” per the outlet.